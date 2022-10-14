The world title scene in Impact is a crowded affair. Just when Josh Alexander crosses one tough challenger off the list, another one comes knocking. In this case, Bobby Fish came up short, and Frankie Kazarian is ready to call next.

Early in the show, Fish approached Alexander face to face requesting a title shot in his hometown of Albany, NY. Alexander is one to never back down from a challenge, so the fight was made official for the main event of Impact Wrestling.

Alexander and Fish duked it out for roughly 15 minutes in an aggressive bout. Fish targeted the left knee for success, but Alexander rallied with suplexes as an equalizer. Down the stretch, Fish worked for position on the turnbuckles. Alexander punched his way free to shove Fish down to the mat. The champion followed by landing a moonsault. Fish kicked out on the cover. During that scramble, Alexander grabbed an ankle lock. Fish kicked Alexander’s knee to drop him flat into a triangle choke. Alexander escaped using a powerbomb backbreaker. The champ pounced for the C4 spike piledriver to stand tall in victory.

After the match, Frankie Kazarian’s music hit. Kaz entered the Forbidden Door from AEW to win the X-Division Championship from “Speedball” Mike Bailey at Bound For Glory. Kaz entered the ring with respect to announce that he is exercising Option C for a world title shot in the near future. Option C is a gimmick tied to the X-Division title which allows the champion to cash-in for a world title shot in exchange for vacating the X-Division gold.

Alexander versus Kaz has not been made official yet. Future special events include Over Drive on November 18 and Hard to Kill on January 13. With Bully Ray looming large with the ability to call his shot, I’d guess Kaz rumbles at Over Drive and Bully waits for Hard to Kill.

What’s your take on the world title scene in Impact?