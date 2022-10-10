One title changes hands, another is vacated at Impact taping (SPOILERS)

Impact Wrestling stuck around in Albany after their big annual Bound for Glory PPV (results here) this weekend to film some television for later this month.

Here’s what happened on Oct. 8, courtesy of PWInsider:

• World champion Josh Alexander and calls out Call Your Shot Gauntlet winner Bully Ray. Bully talks about his accomplishments, but says now he wants to do things the right way. Alexander replies that he’s always heard not to trust Bully, which brings out Steve Maclin to run down Ray as a politicker & backstabber, and wonder what else he has to do to get a title shot. Moose follows him out, confirming that Bully’s a scumbag, but one Moose has patterned his career after cause he’s a scumbag too. Finally, Bobby Fish arrives to recap and, since Albany is Fish’s hometown, issue a challenge to Alexander. The champ accepts.

• Killer Kelly def. Tasha Steelz via submission

• Trey Miguel pins Alex Zayne to win an X-Division Scramble that also featured Black Taurus, Laredo Kid, Kenny King, Crazzy Steve & Yuya Uemura

• Giselle Shaw & VXT (Chelsea Green & Deonna Purrazzo) def. The Death Dollz (Rosemary, Jessicka & Taya Valkyrie); Shaw pinned Rosemary

• Matt Cardona def. Bhupinder Gujjar. Brian Myers distracted Gujjar to allow Cardona to hit Radio Silence for the win.

• Josh Alexander def. Bobby Fish via submission with an ankle lock to retain the Impact World title. New X-Division champ Frankie Kazarian comes out to let Alexander know he’s using “Option C” and turning in his new belt for a shot at Alexander’s.

• Bully Ray & Tommer Dreamer def. Juice Robinson & Chris Bey. There was said to be tension between Bully & Juice from the start, and Ray pinned Robinson at the end.

• Taylor Wilde def. Mia Yim. Mickie James was out for a promo about wanting to face Wilde as part of her “Last Rodeo”. XVT & Shaw were out before we got that booked, and Knockouts champ Jordynne Grace helped out in chasing off the heel trio.

• Joe Hendry def. Jason Hoch

• Scott D’Amore promo to address the X-Division title situation as Kazarian hands over the belt as part of “Option C”. They’ll do an eight-man tournament to determine the next X-Division champ, with the finals at Nov. 18’s Overdrive streaming special. That’s also where Kaz will challenge Alexander. Kaz spoke about never winning the World title, and how how wrestling gave him his family (he met his wife Traci Brooks while they were both with TNA, and they now have a son together). He was then attacked by Maclin, but Alexander made the save.

• Rich Swann def. Eric Young, Deaner joined his Violent By Design partner for a post-match beatdown, then the lights went out and Sami Callihan appeared to taken them out.

• Heath & Rhino def. Matt Taven & Mike Bennett to win the Impact Tag Team titles. Eddie Edwards appeared afterwards to run down Honor No More for their failures, specifically calling out PCO as the biggest failure of them all. PCO then snapped and attacked everyone while going after Edwards. Taven, Bennett, Maria Kanellis and Vincent (who are all rumored to be done with Impact after this taping) hugged in the ring after the segment was done and got an ovation from the crowd.

• Motor City Machine Guns def. Raj Singh & Sherra

• Dirty Dango def. Johnny Swinger

• The main event was supposed to be Moose vs. Sami Callihan, but Callihan attacked Moose during his entrance and said he’d rather face someone else tonight. Callihan then def. Maclin.