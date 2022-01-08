Tom Phillips debuting as Impact’s play-by-play voice at Hard To Kill

Earlier this week, reports came out that Matt Striker was off the Impact Wrestling announce team. It looks like his replacement will be another familiar voice.

Renee Paquette broke the news that her former WWE co-worker Tom Phillips — now going by his real name Tom Hannifan — will debut as Impact’s play-by-play voice on their Hard To Kill PPV tonight (Jan. 8). Paquette and Hannifan will discuss the news, and other topics, on her podcast next week.

Huge news!! @TomHannifan joins @IMPACTWRESTLING as their newest play by play announcer at Hard To Kill! What a pick up for them! I have Tom’s first interview this coming Tuesday on The Sessions!! @TheVolumeSports — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) January 8, 2022

During his time with WWE, the Penn State alumnus did pretty much every job involving a microphone. That included panel host, backstage interviewer, and lead announcer on Raw, SmackDown, NXT UK & NXT. He was released by the company last May.

Hannifan will presumably continue to work with Striker’s partner D-Lo Brown on Impact. But we’ll find out when Hard To Kill hits our screens from Dallas tonight.

Excited to hear Tom calling wrestling again?