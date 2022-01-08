Impact Hard To Kill 2022 live results: World title 3way, Purrazzo/James Deathmatch, more!

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with Impact’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view (PPV) - happening Sat., Jan. 7, 2022 at Dallas’ The Factory in Deep Ellum.

There’s a free 30 minute pre-show at 7:30pm ET, where Speedball Mike Bailey will make his debut against Laredo Kid, Ace Austin & Chris Bey in a 4way. Then the main card starts at 8pm ET, and will stream live on Fite for $39.99.

We will update the results tonight as they happen, and feel free to use this space to discuss all the action with the best pro wrestling community on the internet - before, during and after the show.

- Mike Bailey def. Laredo Kid vs. Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey on the Hard to Kill pre-show

- Violent By Design (Eric Young, Joe Doering & Deaner) & The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows) vs. Eddie Edwards, Rich Swann, Willie Mack, Heath & Rhino in a Hardcore War

- Josh Alexander vs. JONAH

- Jordynne Grace vs. Rosemary vs. Chelsea Green vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Lady Frost vs. Alisha Edwards in Ultimate X

- Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Chris Sabin for the ROH World title

- Trey Miguel (c) vs. Steve Maclin for the X-Division championship

- Mickie James (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo in a Texas Death Match for the Knockouts title

- Moose (c) vs. Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrissey for the Impact World championship