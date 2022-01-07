Knockouts Tag champs The IInspiration pulled from Impact’s Hard To Kill PPV due to COVID exposure

While no reason was given, Impact announced last night (Jan. 6) they were changing the line-up for the first-ever women’s Ultimate X match at Saturday’s Hard To Kill PPV, with Alisha Edwards replacing Rachael Ellering.

Today, they’ve pulled their Knockout Tag champions from the show. This time they are giving a reason, and it’s a familiar one. Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay of The IInspiration have been exposed to COVID. Impact’s announcement doesn’t provide any other details.

In addition to those changes, the company’s also added a pre-show match, and a stipulation to the X-Division title match (Steve Maclin won’t be able to challenge Trey Miguel again if he doesn’t win the belt).

Here’s the latest line-up for Jan. 8 at Dallas’ The Factory in Deep Ellum:

Moose (c) vs. Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrissey for the Impact World championship

Mickie James (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo in a Texas Death Match for the Knockouts title

Trey Miguel (c) vs. Steve Maclin for the X-Division championship

Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Chris Sabin for the ROH World title

Jordynne Grace vs. Rosemary vs. Chelsea Green vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Lady Frost vs. Alisha Edwards in Ultimate X

Josh Alexander vs. JONAH

Violent By Design (Eric Young, Joe Doering & Deaner) & The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows) vs. Eddie Edwards, Rich Swann, Willie Mack, Heath & Rhino in Hardcore War

Laredo Kid vs. Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey vs. Jake Something (pre-show)

Hard To Kill streams on Fite at 8pm ET. The pre-show will be available free on YouTube at 7:30pm ET.