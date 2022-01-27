Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa arrive in Impact with message for Good Brothers

The Guerrillas of Destiny have officially entered the Impact Zone. Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa made their presence felt with physicality as they sent a message to the Good Brothers on Impact Wrestling.

The Bullet Club is rocking harder than ever in Impact. Chris Bey opened the show with a crackerjack of a match against Jake Something. Unfortunately, Bey went down in defeat. That didn’t matter though, because G.O.D. had his back. Tonga and Loa ran out to attack Jake.

The Bullet Club enforcers didn’t come alone. When “Speedball” Mike Bailey attempted to protect Jake, “Switchblade” Jay White slithered in from behind to take out Bailey. G.O.D. spoke into the camera. They’re coming after the Good Brothers to take the Impact tag titles.

G.O.D. and the Good Brothers have deep history within the Bullet Club. Tanga and Loa won’t be getting a crack at Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows so easily though. First, the Bullet Club have to settle business in an 8-man tag next week.

Ace Austin and Madman Fulton are trying to recruit Bailey for their crew. They made a weaselly excuse for not helping against the Bullet Club. Bailey proposed teaming together to get payback. Ace hemmed and hawed at the suggestion. Gail Kim overheard and used her management powers to make the match official for next week. Ace, Madman, Speedball, and Something will wrestle G.O.D., Switchblade, and Bey.

Once the Bullet Club jumps that hurdle, next up will likely by Violent by Design. The Good Brothers convinced Eric Young, Joe Doering, and Deaner to continue their business arrangement. Anderson and Gallows plan to kill the Bullet Club, but they need a lethal injection of violence to help with the task. When Gallows and Doering unite as super hosses, nothing can stop them in Impact.

Share your thoughts on the arrival of Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa in Impact. Will you be rooting for G.O.D. or the Good Brothers?