Impact Wrestling spoilers: ROH & Bullet Club PPV build, Knockouts debut

Impact held a second night of tapings in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Sat., Jan. 22, continuing the build toward their February No Surrender PPV. Spoilers from night one are here.

Here’s what went down on night two, courtesy of PWInsider & Jacob Cohen:

- Jack Talos def. VSK

- Lady Frost def. Aishia Edwards; Gisele Shaw (The Quintessential Diva) came out and posed in front of the winner (Before The Impact)

- Black Taurus def. Raj Singh (Before The Impact)

- The IInspiration def. Madison Rayne & Kaleb With a K in a non-title match. Tenille Dashwood wasn’t present for what was originally supposed to be a Knockouts Tag Team championship match.

- Josh Alexander says he’ll represent Impact against the invading ROH faction Honor No More at No Surrender, then wants the winner of Moose vs. W. Morrissey for the World title. He issues an open challenge and...

- Josh Alexander def. Big Kon. Alexander won’t release the ankle lock and takes out some security guys who try to make him. He also pushes Scott D’Amore when he comes out. A worked-shoot exchange where Alexander threatens to leave Impact if he doesn’t get his title shot ends with D’Amore pulling Alexander from the five-on-five with Honor No More at the PPV and sending Josh home.

- Promos segment with Bullet Club and Violent By Design sets up a six-man for later in the taping. Good Brothers interject to say Bullet Club owes them for all their success. That sets up Guerrillas of Destiny vs. Gallows & Anderson for the Tag titles at No Surrender. Jay White will also face Eric Young at the PPV.

- Mike Bennett & Matt Taven def. Rhino & Rich Swann. A mid-match brawl between the rest of Honor No More (PCO, Vincent & Kenny King) and Chris Sabin & Eddie Edwards led to everyone but Maria Kanellis being sent to the back.

- W. Morrissey def. Brian Meyers in a No DQ match. Moose attacked Morrissey afterwards.

- JONAH def. Crazzy Steve

- Masha Slamovich def. Kira Dream

- Ace Austin def. Blake Christian & Laredo Kid in a Triple Threat

- Gisele Shaw def. Lady Frost

- Chris Sabin def. Kenny King with their respective factions ringside. Maria cut a promo afterwards questioning Team Impact’s loyalty to one another.

- Savannah Evans & Tasha Steelz def. Mickie James & Chelsea Green

- Bullet Club ( Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa & Jay White) def. Violent By Design (Joe Doering, Deaner & Eric Young). Good Brothers were out for a show-closing brawl.