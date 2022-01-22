Impact Wrestling spoilers: Bullet Club war, ROH faction grows, Royal Rumble hype

Impact is in Fort Lauderdale, Florida this weekend to continue the build toward their February No Surrender PPV.

The Fri. Jan. 21 taping featured a new addition to the Ring of Honor group that’s invaded Impact while their home promotion is on hiatus, a segment with the Knockouts champion talking about her WrestleMania plans, and set-up for a clash between Bullet Club’s past and present.

SPOILERS (obviously) courtesy of PWInsider & Jacob Cohen:

- Commentary team was Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt

- Eddie Edwards def. Big Kon (fka Konnor of WWE’s Ascension) on Before The Impact

- Laredo Kid def. Blake Christain on Before The Impact

- Jake Something def. Chris Bey

- Post-match, Guerrillas of Destiny join Bey in a beatdown. Speedball Mike Bailey to the rescue, but Jay White runs in and Bullet Club stands tall.

- The ROH invaders (Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, Vincent & PCO), who are referred to as “Honor No More”, head to the ring through the crowd. Chris Sabin, Rhino, Rich Swann & Josh Alexander hold the ring. Kanellis and Scott D’Amore get on the mic. D’Amore makes it clear Maria’s group doesn’t represent ROH, people like Cary Silkin and Jonathan Gresham do. A five-on-five match is made for No Surrender, and if Honor No More wins they get to stay in Impact. Sabin doesn’t want to wait, so he gets PCO tonight.

- Gail Kim leads the Knockouts out, and introduces Mickie James. The Knockouts champion says she plans to win the Royal Rumble and challenge a WWE Women’s titleholder to a champ vs. champ match at WrestleMania. Deonna Purrazzo didn’t like Mickie mentioning her and left. Chelsea Green hyped her friend, and had her back when Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans stepped to them. Green & James stood tall after that fight.

- W. Morrissey def. The Learning Tree in a handicap match. Brian Myers confronted Morrissey afterward, which allowed Moose to attack him from behind.

- JONAH def. Johnny Swinger

- PCO def. Chris Sabin. Eddie Edwards was out for the post-match brawl between Impact and Honor No More, but didn’t lay hands on anyone (WHOSE SIDE IS HE ON?!?!)

- Matt Cardona def. Jordynne Grace to win the Digital Media championship

- Jonathan Gresham def. Steve Maclin by disqualification in a non-title, standard (non-Pure) rules match when Maclin refused to break a hold in the ropes. ROH’s Ian Riccaboni, Bobby Cruise & Cary Silkin were on commentary. Honor No More saved Gresham from a post-match beatdown, but the champ didn’t seem to want to be associated with them and left on his own.

- Josh Alexander def. Vincent. During another Impact/Honor No More stand-off, Kenny King attacked Alexander. Taven hints there are more ROH exiles coming.

- Bhupinder Gujjar def. John Skyler

- Masha Slamovich def. Kaci Lennox

- Deonna Purrazzo def. Santana Garrett. There are conflicting reports about whether this was for the ROH Women’s title, but either way, the champ won. Honor No More came out but didn’t do anything.

- Mickie James vs. Chelsea Green ends when Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans leave commentary to get involved. Steelz & Evans retreat and the champ & her friend leave together.

- Bullet Club (Jay White, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa & Chris Bey) def. Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Jake Something & Speedball Mike Bailey. Violent by Design & The Good Brothers attack and take out Bullet Club to close the taping.