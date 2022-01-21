Impact recap: Moose vs. W. Morrissey for World title official at No Surrender

Impact Wrestling (Jan. 20, 2022) featured W. Morrissey getting a date for his world title shot versus Moose, Jonathan Gresham defending the ROH World Championship, Charlie Haas making his Impact debut against Josh Alexander, and the ROH invading faction running amok once again.

Impact’s next special event is No Surrender on February 19, and the headlining bout has been set. Moose will defend the Impact World Championship against W. Morrissey. Give me a, “Hoss yeah!”

Prior to that official announcement, Morrissey had business to attend to in the ring. Brian Myers didn’t take kindly to Morrissey’s manhandling of his Learning Tree students last week, so he took matters into his own hands by volunteering VSK and Zicky Dice for a handicap match.

In the ring, Morrissey dominated with clotheslines, big boots, running corner smashes, and shoulder tackles. He chokeslammed Dice and powerbombed VSK for a double pin in a pushup position.

Afterward, Morrissey proclaimed that he won’t stomp hunting Moose until he gets that title shot. Since Moose won’t show his face, Morrissey will search him out. Backstage, Scott D’Amore informed Morrissey that Moose was not in the building. He wanted the 7-footer to wait until it mattered most for a championship fight at No Surrender.

Impact made it official with this handy-dandy graphic.

No Surrender takes place on February 19 from New Orleans, LA.

Let’s blitz through the rest of the show.

Tasha Steelz defeated Chelsea Green. Steelz escaped from a potential Unprettier to counter for a crucifix bomb to earn victory.

Mickie James was on commentary for that bout. After the win, Steelz grabbed a mic to call out the Knockouts champ. Steelz has a title shot in her pocket from winning the Knockouts Ultimate X match at Hard to Kill. It’s time for Mickie to stop playing with barbie dolls and step onto the wrong side of the street. When they meet in the ring, Steelz is going to send Mickie home to her family as a failure. Mickie entered the ring. Steelz shoved, James punched back, and fisticuffs ensued. James had a DDT in sight, but Savannah Evans stepped in to clobber her. Green joined the fray to assist the champ. A flying dropkick from Green grounded Evans, and a Mick Kick from James sent Steelz out of the ring.

On the BTI pre-show, Jordynne Grace retained the Impact Digital Media Championship by defeating Lady Frost. Matt Cardona came out to point to the title. During the main show, Cardona explained his motivation. He arrived in Impact to win a world title. The world wide web belt is his new target. Cardona officially challenged Grace.

Influence defeated Decay. Kaleb Konley created a distraction before the opening bell for Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne to attack Rosemary and Havok. They smashed Rosemary into the ring post. The ringside doctor prevented Rosemary from competing due to a shoulder injury, but Rosemary suggested that Havok still take the fight. Havok held her own, however, she couldn’t survive the handicap match alone. The Influence eventually picked her apart to win with a Spotlight Kick from Dashwood.

The IInspriation sarcastically applauded the winning efforts of the Influence via video promo. Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee are too smart for the Influence’s divide and conquer tactics. They flipped the script to sow seeds of doubt between their opponents. How can Rayne trust the selfish Dashwood? How can Dashwood trust a partner who retires every year? The Knockouts tag title bout will be next week.

The Quintessential Diva is coming to Impact. Twitter comments point to Gisele Shaw as the lady in question.

Ace Austin and Madman Fulton tried to recruit “Speedball” Mike Bailey to join their crew. He didn’t seem sold on the idea.

Matt Taven, Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett, Vincent, and PCO were out front with tickets. They wanted to support Jonathan Gresham in his ROH world title defense. Scott D’Amore didn’t trust them. He ripped up their tickets, upgraded them to a skybox, and ordered security to surround them. Taven said they would leave once the fight was over.

ROH World Championship: Jonathan Gresham retained against Steve Maclin. (Full details here.) Both men used all three of their rope breaks. Maclin focused on damaging the lower back. Gresham turned the tide with an attack on the knee. He locked in a figure-four and used the ropes as leverage for more pain. Maclin’s shoulders were on the mat, so the referee made the three count.

The ROH 5 exited the venue as promised. They were men of honor.

Doc Gallows & Joe Doering defeated Heath & Rhino. Deaner hit Heath with the Violent by Design flagpole. The hosses followed with a double chokeslam for victory.

Josh Alexander defeated Charlie Haas. (Full details here.) Alexander secured an ankle lock. Haas countered for a roll-up, but Alexander transitioned for a grapevine ankle lock to earn the submission win.

After the match, the ROH 5 attacked Alexander and Haas. Chris Sabin, Rich Swann, Willie Mack, Heath, and Rhino came out to even the odds, but ROH still had the physical edge. Eddie Edwards brought his kendo stick to clear the ring from the intruders.

The ROH 5 closed the show with a promo from the rafters. Maria explained that they used to believe in honor. Things have changed though. Now, they are Honor No More.

Impact put on another solid episode with storytelling building anticipation for what’s to come, while Gresham and Haas elevated the quality of wrestling as special attractions.

Moose versus Morrissey is going to be a slobberknocker. I can’t wait. Cardona versus Grace is going to be a slobberknocker. I can’t wait. James versus Steelz is going to be a slobberknocker. Well, maybe not in action but certainly in terms of heated aggression. I can’t wait. The ROH 5 is going to get some slobberknocking comeuppance. I can’t wait. There are a lot of positives to look forward to coming soon from Impact.

One little detail I appreciated was Myers’ showing his value as a teacher. When Morrissey double goozled VSK and Dice, Myers said on commentary that they drilled escapes for this exact moment. Then, VSK and Dice escaped. It would be easy to portray Myers as a blowhard coach on the surface, but Impact showed that he actually is helping his students. That detail helps create a fuller world of character development.

Share your thoughts on Impact Wrestling. What was your favorite match? Who stole the show?