Charlie Haas gives valiant effort in defeat for Impact debut

Charlie Haas entered the Impact Zone last week at the age of 49 to challenge Josh Alexander. This week, he had to back up his words in the ring. That Haas did with a valiant effort during Impact Wrestling.

Haas entered ready to rumble.

The early-going saw lock-ups, shoulder tackles, trips, and mat work in the wrestling duel. It was an even affair until Alexander tweaked his knee on a landing. Haas immediately targeted the injury. He cinched in a painful leglock. As both men threw blows at each other, Alexander was able to escape.

The match erupted with German suplexes aplenty. Alexander hit two in a row. Haas turned the tables for two of his own. Alexander answered with another two Germans.

Later, Haas smashed Alexander on an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Down the stretch, Alexander secured a standing ankle lock submission. Haas countered with a roll-up, but Alexander maintained his grip to transition into a grapevine ankle lock. Haas was forced to tap out in defeat. The two gladiators embraced in a handshake of respect in the aftermath.

Haas looked pretty good in his Impact debut. He clearly still has the technical skills that were second nature for so long. If Haas returns to Impact, I think there is room as a special attraction.

Haas released a statement in regard to his recent past and near future.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:



I am officially open for ALL bookings!! Matches/Seminars/Signings



Please Share & tag your favorite promotions & let them know you want me to show up there.



Email bookcharliehaas@gmail.com#HaasOfPainTour pic.twitter.com/1Jnxv7ds4v — Charlie Haas (@CharlieHaas) January 19, 2022

Before my appearance on Impact, I’ve been out of the public spotlight for quite some time. During that time, I saw all the posts & questions about my health & well being just because of some random shots that came from an SWE show I did. The truth is, I’ve always been just fine. I’ve been away being a father. That was my priority for my 4 wonderful kids. But now, my 2 sons especially are obsessed with wrestling & it’s time to show them & the world (in case they forgot), why I was in something that was considered The World’s Greatest. There’s no dream opponent list I’m writing down. I want anyone at any time in any place. 2022 is shaping up as a great time to be a pro wrestling fan. But it’s also shaping up as a great time to be a pro wrestler. FTR vs The Rock & Roll Express, Effy vs. Jeff Jarrett. Just a couple examples this year of the wild matchups once thought impossible. That’s what I want to be a part of. The Haas of Pain Tour starts NOW!

