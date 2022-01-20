Matt Cardona challenges Jordynne Grace for Impact’s internet championship

Matt Cardona knows a thing or two about being the champion of the internet. The broski coined the Internet Championship back in his days as Zack Ryder on the Z! True Long Island Story.
I became the Internet Champion 2,628 days ago! I guess I’m the real longest reigning champion in @wwe! #LOL #tbt pic.twitter.com/hK1rPiO5qL— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) June 28, 2018
After Cardona failed to win the Impact World Championship at Hard to Kill, he decided to eye a different world title in Impact. Cardona is coming after Jordynne Grace and the Impact Digital Media Championship, which is basically Impact’s version of the Internet Championship.
Grace was fresh off a successful title defense against Lady Frost on the BTI pre-show when Cardona came down to the ring, pointed at the belt, then exited.
Did @TheMattCardona just challenge @JordynneGrace for the IMPACT Digital media championship!?#BeforeTheIMPACT pic.twitter.com/S4AqjTlRRd— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 21, 2022
During Impact Wrestling, Cardona explained his motivation. He created the world wide web division, so consider it an official challenge.
Confirmed!@TheMattCardona just challenged @JordynneGrace for her Digital Media Championship!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/o8ZwVcL9ua— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 21, 2022
The bout hasn’t been made official yet, but that hasn’t stopped Grace from chiming back with quality trash-talk. Thicc Mama Pump is a little reluctant to bring the pain to Cardona.
Dude you’re 40! Every time I see you in the locker room, you’re icing your knees and limping! I don’t wanna hurt you, Matt. Please reconsider https://t.co/qWzFP8Qqmd— Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) January 21, 2022
Grace was actually a fan of Cardona ten years ago.
I’m saying this as a huge fan, @TheMattCardona. You don’t wanna do this. pic.twitter.com/3lswpZnxAg— Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) January 21, 2022
Now, Grace is forced to reminisce about the days when Cardona was allegedly cool.
Ugh, remember when you were cool? https://t.co/g5IVqIUvol pic.twitter.com/VyrXWSBIcH— Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) January 21, 2022
That was certainly an unexpected story turn in the Impact Zone, but I’m 100% in. The Impact Digital Media Championship is a perfect fit for the innovator of the world wide web division, or WWW division, or Woo Woo Woo division. You know it!
Challenging Grace will be a make or break moment for Cardona. He either wins the title to reignite his Impact career, or he loses again to cement his reputation as a lovable loser. Cardona is going to have his work cut out for him, because Grace is no chump. She’s probably strong enough to punch a hole through his head.
