Bullet Club’s Guerrillas of Destiny are coming to Impact

NJPW’s Bullet Club is crossing through the Forbidden Door once again. They dabbled with Impact last year when Jay White recruited a new member to the squad. Now, White is bringing a pair of heavy hitters with him.

White, Tama Tanga, and Tanga Loa are coming to the Impact tapings for January 21 & 22.

The Guerrillas of Destiny are 7-time IWGP tag champs and also former ROH tag champs. They have a long distance beef with the Good Brothers, who are former Bullet Club members. Since Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows are current Impact tag champs, it would make sense for G.O.D. to come their way. This is the collision Bullet Club fans have fantasized about.

Doc Gallows isn’t worried.

That’s fucking cute. https://t.co/U2xezjJE4l — “The Big LG” Doc Gallows AKA Sex Ferguson (@The_BigLG) January 13, 2022

The first Impact Wrestling episode from that taping would probably air Thursday, January 27 on AXS TV.

When “Switchblade” Jay White first appeared in Impact, it was a shocker. He crashed the ring after Kenny Omega retained the Impact World Championship at Slammiversary. That dream rematch never materialized.

Instead, White had two orders of business. He recruited Chris Bey as a Bullet Club member, and he tagged with Bey to get at FinJuice to promote a NJPW PPV bout against David Finlay. When White exited, Hikuleo and El Phantasmo popped in to assist Bey in Bullet Club business. The Bullet Club was unable to win Impact gold, however, it could be a different story if G.O.D. can get their hands on the Good Brothers.

What’s your level of excitement to see Tama Tanga and Tanga Loa in Impact? What would be your dream scenario with Switchblade leading the charge?