Charlie Haas issues an update after his injury at Impact tapings

Charlie Haas returned to televised wrestling on Impact last night (Jan. 13). A match between the former Team Angle member and Josh Alexander was booked for next Thursday’s show, and since both episodes were taped last weekend... we’re heading into spoiler territory here. So be forewarned.

Taping reports from Dallas indicated that Haas was injured and had to be stretchered to the back as things wrapped up at The Factory in Deep Ellum. While follow-up from places like PWInsider said he was okay, it wasn’t clear exactly what happened or what the prognosis was.

The 49 year old former WWE and ROH Tag champ cleared that up, and offered news about his future, on his Twitter:

I’d like to start by thanking all the great wrestling fans for their reaction to my debut at the Impact Wrestling TV Tapings this weekend. It was an outstanding experience with a great company. Unfortunately, during what was an incredible match with Josh Alexander, I suffered a concussion after slipping while heading into the corner. Per the video attached in this thread, my head caught Josh’s knee & the rope almost simultaneously in one of those freak wrestling accidents you can’t explain. I want to thank the GREAT Impact management & roster for the care & attention they showed me after the incident. I can’t say enough good things & I truly look forward to working with them again in the near future. I just wanted everyone to know I will be just fine, and contrary to some reports, Charlie Haas is Not Dead. (Shirt coming soon) In fact, this appearance with Impact has lit a new fire in me. So for the first time in over 5 years, I will be taking bookings nationally in 2022. There are a ton of crazy & unique matchups happening these days & I want to be a part of it all. We will have more information on this in the coming days, but for the time being you can email BookCharlieHaas@gmail.com or reach out to Kurt Zamora on Twitter @KTankZamora for more information. You’re about to see a lot more of Charlie Haas. Thank you again for your support & concern. God Bless! Sincerely, Charlie Haas

Here is the video mentioned in the note. Thank you again to @Walking_Weapon & everyone at Impact for their first class treatment! We’ll do it again & I can’t wait! Also, I can’t thank enough @TheSuperTex @AaronPresley360 & @KTankZamora for everything they’ve done. pic.twitter.com/2fmopleM3o — Charlie Haas (@CharlieHaas) January 13, 2022

Ready for more Haas in 2022?