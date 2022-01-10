Impact Wrestling spoilers: ROH invasion continues, ex-WWE talent debuts

Impact stuck around in Dallas after Saturday night’s Hard To Kill PPV, filming material for future episodes of their weekly AXS show.

The Jan. 9 taping featured more involvement from the Ring of Honor talent who invaded the night before — and one of that on-hiatus promotion’s championships changing hands. A wrestler most fans associate with WWE’s Ruthless Aggression Era, and TNA Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, also made his debut.

SPOILERS (obviously) courtesy of Impact Asylum and Marvin Pruitt:

- Black Taurus def. Matthew Rehwoldt (Before The Impact match)

- Jordynne Grace def. Lady Frost to retain the Digital Media Championship. Matt Cardona came out to confront the champ, pointing at the belt (Before The Impact)

- Scott D’Amore announced Impact would be back in the Metroplex for WrestleCon on April 1

- Main show taping opens with W. Morrissey promo-ing on how he wants another shot at the Impact World title. Moose shows up on the big screen to say no, he’s giving someone else a match.

- The “ROH rogue group” (Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, Vincent & PCO) jump D’Lo Brown at the announce desk. He’s put through a table, and misses the rest of the taping.

- Laredo Kid def. Chris Bey. X-Division champ Trey Miguel was with Tom Hannifan on commentary.

- Speedball Mike Bailey def. Jake Something (with Ace Austin & Madman Fulton as color commentators)

- Masha Slamovich squashed a local talent type

- Josh Alexander took a turn demanding a title shot. He was interrupted by Charlie Haas. Alexander said he wanted another Moose match before dealing with Haas, and the Team Angle-ex attacked. A brawl ensued, and after security broke them up, Josh told Charlie he’s on.

- Moose def. Zicky Dice to retain the Impact World title. Morrissey came out and Moose ran off. The former Big Cass then took out Dice and VSK. Brian Myers watched as his two Learning Tree disciples took a beating.

- JONAH def. Raj Singh in a squash after Singh called for competion. D’Amore was on commentary.

- Deonna Purrazzo def. Rok-C to win the ROH Women’s title. Ian Riccaboni and Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary. After the match, the ROH Rogues showed up to get in Purrazzo’s face. Rehwoldt stood with the Virtuosa, and they were joined by Rich Swann & Willie Mack. Kannellis & company won that battle and posed in the ring.

- The Influence (Tenille Dashwood & Madison Rayne) def. Havok in a handicap match after taking out Havok’s partner Rosemary before the bell. The heels posed for a selfie over Havok after the win.

- Tasha Steelz def. Chelsea Green. Mickie James was Hannifan’s announce partner for this, and fought with Steelz when the Ultimate X winner called her out after the match. The Knockouts champ & Royal Rumble entrant was getting worked over by Steelz & Savannah Evans before Green came to her aid.

- W. Morrissey def. Zickey Dice & VSK in a handicap match. Myers was on commentary and didn’t get involved. Morrissey said after the match that if he doesn’t get his title shot, he’ll track Moose down in the back.

- Jonathan Gresham def. Steve Maclin to retain the ROH World championship. The ROH Rogues watched from a balcony.

- Doc Gallows & Joe Doering def. Heath & Rhino with an interference assist from Deaner. Karl Anderson was the color commentator, and Eric Young was ringside.

- Josh Alexander def. Charlie Haas. Chris Sabin announced with Hannifan.

- Team ROH jumped Alexander & Haas post-match, leading Sabin, Swann, Mack, Heath & Rhino to come to the rescue. A kendo stick-wielding Eddie Edwards finally turned the tide for Team Impact. Kanellis promo-ed from the balcony, saying there was no more honor. Edwards responded, saying Impact wouldn’t be disrespected.