Impact announces new management member, newest signee, and Knockouts Ultimate X participants

Impact brought in a new member for the management team, announced the newest signee to the Knockouts division, and revealed the six participants for the Knockouts Ultimate X match. And they did it all in one segment during Impact Wrestling (Dec. 9).

Scott D’Amore felt he had too much on his plate as Executive Vice President of Impact. I’d have to agree with him considering it has been two weeks in a row that he couldn’t even book the TV main event until during the broadcast. D’Amore officially introduced Gail Kim as part of the management team. Kim had been milling around recently to produce the all-women’s Knockouts Knockdown show in October. On this evening, she was tasked with choosing the participants for the first Knockouts Ultimate X match to be held at Hard to Kill on January 8.

Also on the news wire, D’Amore announced the signing of Lady Frost. She proved herself with a win over undead bride Brandi Lauren on the BTI pre-show. One of Frost’s motivations for coming to Impact was to compete in Ultimate X. Kim made it happen by booking her into the bout.

I won’t even act like I’m chill right now. This was my dream. And I probably wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for all of you incessantly tagging Scott and Gail THANK YOU for your support and belief in me. I’m here. I’m an ICE COLD KNOCKOUT and I’m your future Ultimate X champion — Lady Frost (@RealLadyFrost) December 10, 2021

The other competitors will be Tasha Steelz, Rachael Ellering, Jordynne Grace, Chelsea Green, and Rosemary. That is a solid set of ladies for Ultimate X. Steelz has speed. Ellering and Grace have power. Green and Rosemary have no fear. Frost has high-flying athleticism.

Originated by Chaparita Asari

Perfected by me

pic.twitter.com/HciFOuVU4l — Lady Frost (@RealLadyFrost) September 14, 2021

