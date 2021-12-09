 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Impact announces new management member, newest signee, and Knockouts Ultimate X participants

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
Impact brought in a new member for the management team, announced the newest signee to the Knockouts division, and revealed the six participants for the Knockouts Ultimate X match. And they did it all in one segment during Impact Wrestling (Dec. 9).

Scott D’Amore felt he had too much on his plate as Executive Vice President of Impact. I’d have to agree with him considering it has been two weeks in a row that he couldn’t even book the TV main event until during the broadcast. D’Amore officially introduced Gail Kim as part of the management team. Kim had been milling around recently to produce the all-women’s Knockouts Knockdown show in October. On this evening, she was tasked with choosing the participants for the first Knockouts Ultimate X match to be held at Hard to Kill on January 8.

Also on the news wire, D’Amore announced the signing of Lady Frost. She proved herself with a win over undead bride Brandi Lauren on the BTI pre-show. One of Frost’s motivations for coming to Impact was to compete in Ultimate X. Kim made it happen by booking her into the bout.

The other competitors will be Tasha Steelz, Rachael Ellering, Jordynne Grace, Chelsea Green, and Rosemary. That is a solid set of ladies for Ultimate X. Steelz has speed. Ellering and Grace have power. Green and Rosemary have no fear. Frost has high-flying athleticism.

How do you like the field for the Knockouts Ultimate X?

