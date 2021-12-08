Impact announces award nominees for 2021

It’s that time of year when awards season is upon us. Impact put the honors up for debate with an open fan poll. Let’s run down the categories and nominees.

VOTE NOW in the IMPACT Wrestling 2021 Year End Awards!



The winners will be revealed on December 23rd & 30th during two special episodes of #IMPACTonAXSTV!



VOTE: https://t.co/GU5ZV1CQAI pic.twitter.com/FqLyDuYqNJ — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 6, 2021

Male Wrestler of the Year

Kenny Omega

Christian Cage

Moose

Josh Alexander

Rich Swann

Knockout of the Year

Deonna Purrazzo

Mickie James

Mercedes Martinez

Jordynne Grace

Tasha Steelz

Men’s Tag Team of the Year

Good Brothers

FinJuice

Violent by Design

Bullet Club

Rich Swann & Willie Mack

Knockouts Tag Team of the Year

Decay

The IInspiration

Fire ‘N Flava

Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering

The Influence

Men’s Match of the Year

Kenny Omega vs. Rich Swann (Rebellion)

Kenny Omega vs. Sami Callihan - No DQ (Slammiversary)

Moose vs. Rich Swann (Sacrifice)

Christian Cage vs. Josh Alexander (Bound for Glory)

Josh Alexander vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju vs. Ace Austin vs. Petey Williams vs. Trey Miguel - Ultimate X (Slammiversary)

Josh Alexander vs. TJP - Ironman (BTI & Impact! June 3)

Knockouts Match of the Year

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James (Bound for Glory)

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Thunder Rosa (Slammiversary)

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Masha Slamovich (Knockouts Knockdown)

Mercedes Martinez vs. Tasha Steelz (Knockouts Knockdown)

Tasha Steelz vs. Jordynne Grace (BTI May 13)

Fire ‘N Flava vs. Havok & Nevaeh (Hard to Kill)

The polls are currently open to vote (here). Winners will be revealed on the December 23 and December 30 episodes of Impact Wrestling.

My votes went to Kenny Omega, Deonna Purrazzo, Good Brothers, and Fire ‘N Flava as the top of their divisions. They were the most dominant champs throughout the year. There is an argument for Josh Alexander due to being a consistent workhorse churning out bangers on a constant basis. He held the X-Division title for 151 days defending against all comers before relinquishing the belt to chase Impact’s top prize, which he also won.

For match of the year, I’m leaning toward Kenny Omega versus Rich Swann and Deonna Purrazzo versus Mickie James, but I’d have to rewatch them all before declaring firm choices. Those nights saw Omega kick off his reign with the Impact World Championship and James end the 343-day run of the Virtuosa.

Who are you picking for each Impact awards category?