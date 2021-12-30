Su Yung is pregnant. You wouldn’t expect an undead bride to offer a traditional reveal. No, no, no. Su dropped the news at the end of Impact Wrestling in the creepiest way possible.

Su hasn’t been on screen for a while in Impact. Undead bridesmaids Kimber Lee and Brandi Lauren lamented over the lack of collection of souls to satisfy Su’s hunger. Su made her return and sucked up the souls of Lee and Lauren into her belly to show a baby is near.

That was an outstanding surprise and a perfect fit within the context of the undead bride character.

Congratulations to Su Yung and Rich Swann for the bundle of joy on the way. Swann isn’t acknowledged on TV to associate with Su in the Impact Zone, but they are married in real life. The couple previously shared a proud moment in 2020 winning both the Impact World Championship and Knockouts Championship on the same night at Bound for Glory.

once üpon a time. . .



4 oür fütüre

4 oür present

4 oür history

love &&& so proüd of ü Richie ❤️

thank ü to all

we made history present &&& fütüre



. . . &&& the story isn't over yet



thank ü @IMPACTWRESTLING wrestling world &&& @Beezzzzy 4 captüring this moment pic.twitter.com/RfoQ3JBqlP — s ü y ü n g (@realsuyung) November 3, 2020

Keeping in the spirit of Su Yung and the Undead Realm, what would you name the baby?