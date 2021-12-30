 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Impact Wrestling invites NY Jets QB for special role at Hard to Kill PPV

Impact Wrestling is shooting their shot for a special guest at their Hard to Kill PPV on January 8 in Dallas, TX. The famous person in question is New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.

It all started when Wilson won his third Rookie of the Week award of the season.

The Jets honored the feat on Twitter by doctoring a photo of Kenny Omega holding the Impact World Championship, AEW World Championship, and AAA Megacampeonato.

Wilson’s takeaway was about Omega’s snazzy pants. I can’t blame him. That design is pretty sweet. The Jets should consider changing their uniform to Omega’s trunks.

Impact smartly pounced on the potential publicity by inviting Wilson to be the official titleholder for the main event of Moose versus Matt Cardona versus W. Morrissey for the Impact World Championship.

Wilson has not responded publicly yet to the invitation. As cool as it would be for creating hype toward Hard to Kill, an appearance from Wilson is unlikely. The Jets have a game against the Buffalo Bills in Buffalo, NY on January 9. Maybe the Jets can send Joe Namath in Wilson’s place.

Don Callis chimed in with a great idea that could serve as a solution. Send Omega to play QB. That’s a fair exchange for the week.

The advertised lineup for the Hard to Kill PPV on January 8 includes:

  • Impact World Championship: Moose (c) vs. Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrissey
  • Texas Deathmatch for Knockouts Championship: Mickie James (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo
  • ROH World Championship: Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Chris Sabin
  • X-Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Steve Maclin
  • Knockouts World Tag Team Championship: Jessie McKay & Cassie Lee (c) vs. Tenille Dashwood & Madison Rayne
  • Josh Alexander vs. JONAH
  • Knockouts Ultimate X: Jordynne Grace vs. Rosemary vs. Chelsea Green vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Lady Frost vs. Rachael Ellering
  • Hardcore War: Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, Eric Young, Joe Doering, & Deaner vs. Heath, Rhino, Eddie Edwards, Willie Mack, & Rich Swann

