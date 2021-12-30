Impact Wrestling invites NY Jets QB for special role at Hard to Kill PPV

Impact Wrestling is shooting their shot for a special guest at their Hard to Kill PPV on January 8 in Dallas, TX. The famous person in question is New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.

It all started when Wilson won his third Rookie of the Week award of the season.

#Jets QB Zach Wilson has won his 3rd Rookie of the Week award:



- No other rookie QB has won once

- The @nyjets have 5 of these belts (that is the most in the #NFL); Zach Wilson (3), Elijah Moore (1), Brandin Echols (1)#TakeFlight #NFL pic.twitter.com/gmJ56QKgHP — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) December 30, 2021

The Jets honored the feat on Twitter by doctoring a photo of Kenny Omega holding the Impact World Championship, AEW World Championship, and AAA Megacampeonato.

Wilson’s takeaway was about Omega’s snazzy pants. I can’t blame him. That design is pretty sweet. The Jets should consider changing their uniform to Omega’s trunks.

Got a new pair of pants for Christmas, you guys like them? https://t.co/2s9ZP9fmko — Zachary Wilson (@ZachWilson) December 30, 2021

Impact smartly pounced on the potential publicity by inviting Wilson to be the official titleholder for the main event of Moose versus Matt Cardona versus W. Morrissey for the Impact World Championship.

Hey @ZachWilson, you look perfect in the @IMPACTWRESTLING ring with championship belts, so come to the #HardToKill event 1/8/22 in Dallas - you are formally invited to be the Official Title Holder for the Main Event, @TheMooseNation vs. @TheCaZXL vs. @TheMattCardona https://t.co/SwUg3FXqQ2 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 31, 2021

Wilson has not responded publicly yet to the invitation. As cool as it would be for creating hype toward Hard to Kill, an appearance from Wilson is unlikely. The Jets have a game against the Buffalo Bills in Buffalo, NY on January 9. Maybe the Jets can send Joe Namath in Wilson’s place.

Don Callis chimed in with a great idea that could serve as a solution. Send Omega to play QB. That’s a fair exchange for the week.

Maybe @KennyOmegamanX can come play QB and I can coach. Hahah https://t.co/yW8olohqb4 — The Invisible Hand (@TheDonCallis) December 30, 2021

The advertised lineup for the Hard to Kill PPV on January 8 includes: