Impact is taking the rest of the year to feature highlights and hand out awards on TV. Thursday night’s episode of Impact Wrestling revealed the winners for Men’s Tag Team of the Year, Knockouts Match of the Year, and Knockout of the Year as determined by fan vote.

First up was the Men’s Tag Team of the Year. The nominees were:

Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows)

FinJuice (David Finlay & Juice Robinson)

Violent by Design (Joe Doering & Deaner)

Bullet Club (Chris Bey & Hikuleo)

Rich Swann & Willie Mack

The Good Brothers took home the honor. Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows entered the year as Impact tag champs. They held the belts for 71 days until losing to FinJuice in March. The Good Brothers regained glory winning a four-way in July. Their current reign is 160 days and counting.

Next up was the Knockouts Match of the Year. The nominees were:

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James (Bound for Glory)

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Thunder Rosa (Slammiversary)

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Masha Slamovich (Knockouts Knockdown)

Mercedes Martinez vs. Tasha Steelz (Knockouts Knockdown)

Tasha Steelz vs. Jordynne Grace (BTI May 13)

Fire ‘N Flava vs. Havok & Nevaeh (Hard to Kill)

Drum roll, please. Bitter rivals Deonna Purrazzo and Mickie James are forced to share the award for their championship match on October 23. I imagine Purrazzo will probably dump the trophy in the trash so as not to be reminded of losing the Knockouts title on that evening.

If you are yearning for round two between Purrazzo and James, you won’t have to wait long. The rematch will take place at Hard to Kill on January 8. With blood boiling over, a Texas Deathmatch stipulation was added to the contest.

Last on the list for this evening was the Knockout of the Year. The nominees were:

Deonna Purrazzo

Mickie James

Mercedes Martinez

Jordynne Grace

Tasha Steelz

Purrazzo earned the award for the second year in a row. The Virtuosa began the year with the Knockouts Championship already in hand. She held it for 295 days before losing in the previously mentioned bout against James.

No controversy here. Those three awards were handed out to worthy recipients. I had the exact same picks on my ballot.

Do you agree with the Impact award winners?