ROH World Championship match announced for Impact Hard to Kill PPV

Even though Ring of Honor is on hiatus, that hasn’t stopped their world champion from keeping busy. Jonathan Gresham is knocking down the Forbidden Door to take on the world.

Gresham won the ROH World Championship at ROH’s Final Battle PPV on December 11. He successfully defended the belt in GCW against AJ Gray on December 17. Blake Christian emerged as a challenger for the GCW show at the Hammerstein Ballroom on January 23. Gresham is also gearing up for the debut of his new project, Terminus, on January 16.

Gresham now has a new date with the ROH title on the line. Impact Wrestling announced Gresham will defend the ROH strap against Chris Sabin at the Hard to Kill PPV on January 8.

Damn! Excellent addition to the card. Gresham versus Sabin should be a certified banger. To make it even more intriguing, this will be the first televised singles match between the two men. Gresham and Sabin also have a little bit of friendly history as part of the Search and Destroy stable, along with Alex Shelley and Jay White, during 2017 in ROH.

The advertised lineup for Hard to Kill includes:

Texas Deathmatch for Knockouts Championship: Mickie James (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo

X-Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Steve Maclin

Josh Alexander vs. JONAH

Knockouts Ultimate X: Jordynne Grace vs. Rosemary vs. Chelsea Green vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Lady Frost vs. Rachael Ellering

Hardcore War: Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, Eric Young, Joe Doering, & Deaner vs. Heath, Rhino, Eddie Edwards, Willie Mack, & Rich Swann

Hard to Kill is stacked with interesting matchups up and down the card. Which bout intrigues you most? How pumped are you to see Gresham defend the ROH word title in Impact?