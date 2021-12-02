Moose’s big mouth may have bitten off more than he can chew. As Impact world champ, there are challengers coming in all directions. Moose’s next title defense will involve Matt Cardona and W. Morrissey at the Hard to Kill PPV on January 8.

Impact Wrestling began with Moose interrupting a promo from Matt Cardona. Moose was tired of hearing about Cardona’s title aspirations. Cardona is nothing but a mid-carder. Moose mocked Cardona’s one-day WWE Intercontinental Championship reign. He’s so mid-card that he should change his name to Mid-Cardona.

Cardona had enough and dared Moose to say ‘mid-card’ one more time. “Mid...” Cardona slapped the microphone out of Moose’s hand and roughed up the champ. As Moose cowered in the corner, he was saved by Morrissey. Cardona took the fight to Morrissey, but the numbers game got him. Eddie Edwards ran in for the save. Moose dipped under Cardona’s leg lariat to escape. Cardona snatched the title belt to hold high above.

Backstage, Cardona approached Scott D’Amore looking for an opportunity at the world title. D’Amore booked Cardona & Edwards against Moose & Morrissey in the main event with instructions for Cardona to show he deserves it. Later, Moose spoke with Morrissey about taking out Cardona from the title picture. Morrissey was reluctant to assist, since he didn’t believe Moose would ever follow through with giving him a title shot for past favors. Moose convinced Morrissey that he was a man of his word.

Match time! Moose let Morrissey do most of the hard work and cherry-picked his spots to attack a weakened Cardona. The tide turned down the stretch with Cardona full of steam against Moose. Cardona unloaded furious fisticuffs but ran the ropes into a big boot from Moose. Edwards saved his partner with a superkick to Moose’s mush. Edwards took out Morrissey on a suicide dive. Cardona rushed at Moose, but he ran into a uranage slam.

Moose sized up a spear, however, Cardona dodged to counter with a roll-up. Moose kicked out. Cardona elbowed away from another uranage and went for a jumping leg lariat. Moose popped Cardona up over the top to avoid impact. Cardona kept his wits to return for a counter roll-up. 1, 2, 3. Cardona pinned the champ. The good guys celebrated on the ramp.

Upon Morrissey’s realization that he would not be getting a title shot, he unloaded a big boot on an unsuspecting Moose. Morrissey defiantly stood over the champ to close the show.

To make matters worse for Moose, D’Amore announced Moose will defend the Impact World Championship in a three-way against Cardona and Morrissey at Hard to Kill on January 8. D’Amore’s justification was Cardona pinning Moose just then and Morrissey defeating Cardona recently at Turning Point.

The Hard to Kill lineup so far includes:

Impact World Championship: Moose (c) vs. Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrissey

Knockouts Championship: Mickie James (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Knockouts Ultimate X: 6 contestants to be announced

Is the Hard to Kill main event strong enough to earn your money?