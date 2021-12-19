Sex Ferguson, Santa Claus, and Al Snow highlight Impact’s 1984 throwback special

Impact traveled back in time to 1984 for Throwback Throwdown II. The show was their fantasy retro wrestling experiment with IPWF for Winter War ’84. Sex Ferguson battled Santa Claus in a North Pole street fight, Al Snow found head, and Matt Cardona reunited with Brian Myers to fight Russians.

In the main event, Sex Ferguson (Doc Gallows) defended the IPWF International Commonwealth Television Championship against Santa Claus in a North Pole street fight. Ferguson previously won the belt from Downtown Daddy Brown (Willie Mack). A no-rematch clause was instituted, so Brown was out of luck. Or was he? Santa Claus looked suspiciously similar to Brown.

Santa’s sack of plunder included a crutch, broom, and reindeer mask.

In the end, Ferguson intended to smash Santa with a beer can, but the golden beverage was too tempting. Sex was distracted sipping on the brew. That’s when Santa mounted his comeback. A kick to the midsection led to a stunner.

Santa pinned Ferguson with a running senton to become the new champ. The mask was removed to reveal himself as Downtown Daddy Brown. The locker room emptied in support of Brown.

Al Snow made a cameo as Dr. Snow. Frank The Butcher (Rhino) had his throat slit, so he was in need of an emergency tracheotomy. Unfortunately, Snow was knocked out by wild man shenanigans. When Snow woke up later, he found head.

Also of note, Matt Cardona and Brian Myers reunited as a tag team. They played the characters GI Broski and Brian Bone-Crunchin of S.T.O.M.P. in Paradise.

S.T.O.M.P. in Paradise wrestled a pair of Russians in Sergey the Siberian (Madman Fulton) and Stalingrad Strangler (Tony Gunn). GI Broski used a super soaker to spray Sergey in the eyes. The American heroes teamed up on the Strangler to win with a teamwork flying neckbreaker and Samoan drop. The winning duo celebrated with Pabst beer, which was the sponsor for the evening.

If you are wondering whether you should seek this out for viewing, it is tough to say. The show is too much of an oddball to call. Throwback Throwdown II is something you need to see to decide for yourself. The style of humor is very niche. I thought the show was creative, but I also thought the entertainment level was mediocre at best and terrible at worst. There were a few belly laughs, however, it didn’t do much to tickle my funny bone overall. It probably didn’t help stretching out the gimmick for a full three hours.

On the bright side, we were treated to Josh Mathews and Gia Miller wrestling. They were pretty good for the type of match intended. Jordynne Grace and Havok had a decent fight. W. Morrissey was amusing as a giant being chopped down by lumberjack Josh Alexander.

Get the full results here. The entire cast of characters included:

Josh Mathews as Giuseppe Scovelli, Jr.

Matt Striker as Gord Leroux

Crazzy Steve as Dexter Petticoat

Jackson Stone as “The Mysterious” Mr. E

Sam Beale as Duke Winchester

Doc Gallows as Sex Ferguson

Scott D’Amore as Giuseppe Scovelli, Sr.

Willie Mack as Santa Claus & Downtown Daddy Brown

Karl Anderson as Chad 2 Badd

Trey Miguel as Bill Ding

Johnny Swinger as Johnny Swinger

Mike Jackson as Mikey Singer

Chris Sabin & partner as Sunday Morning Express

Ace Austin as Rip Rayzor

Gia Miller as Rusty Iron

Rhino as Frank The Butcher

Jordynne Grace as “Rough Ryder” Georgia Cobb

Havok as Lady Bird Johnston

Al Snow as Dr. Snow

Rohit Raju as Quincy Cosmos

Deonna Purrazzo as Ima Belle

Moose as DJ 2 Large

John E. Bravo as Colonel E. Corn

Heath as Pelvis Wesley

Larry D as Badlands Bart

Jake Something as “Hard” Harry Hall

Sami Callihan as Sonny Sanders

Jimmy Jacobs as Sebastian Baker

Josh Alexander as Tim Burr

"The bigger they are, the harder they fall!”



Can Tim Burr take Erik “The Red” Wood off his feet?!@Walking_Weapon



#THROWBACKTHROWDOWN #IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/B2AriXyHKw — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 19, 2021