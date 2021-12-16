Mickie James to defend Impact Knockouts Championship in Texas Death Match

The feud between Mickie James and Deonna Purrazzo has escalated into a Texas Death Match.

James was previously booked to defend the Knockouts Championship against Purrazzo at Impact’s Hard to Kill PPV on January 8. They recently came to blows at a contract signing in front of fans. Since the ladies couldn’t keep their hands to themselves and thus risked the well-being of innocent bystanders, Scott D’Amore re-instituted a no-contact clause. A match in Dallas requires a Texas sized stipulation, so he upped the ante. Bring on the Texas Death Match.

Texas Death Matches are traditionally competed as Last Man Standing, or in this case Last Woman Standing. As of now, there has been no clarification if Impact is going all out with barbed wire and other demented instruments of destruction. Either way, James is all aboard.

The Texas Death Match announcement even inspired James with a Guns N’ Roses ditty.

Also of note, Purrazzo has more on her plate no matter the outcome at Hard to Kill. She crashed the ring at ROH Final Battle to challenge Rok-C in winner-take-all for the ROH Women’s Championship, the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship, and presumably the Impact Knockouts Championship in her future possession. Rok-C eagerly accepted.

During the BTI pre-show (at 27:55), scoop master George Iceman broke news that Rok-C will indeed defend the ROH Women’s Championship against Purrazzo in an Impact ring. The match will take place on TV at a future date after the Hard to Kill PPV.

Are you pumped for the Knockouts Texas Death Match? Will you be tuning in to see Rok-C put ROH gold on the line in the Impact Zone?