Jonah serves bloody beatdown in surprise appearance at Impact Turning Point

With the ever-growing list of free agents hitting the open market, Impact has made a reputation for debuting talent on their monthly specials. Since there were zero title changes at Turning Point, the big news came in the form of a surprise appearance from JONAH (fka Bronson Reed).

JONAH is a man in demand as of late. He debuted for NJPW at their Battle of the Valley PPV last week. Last night (Nov. 20), he appeared at Impact’s Turning Point special event.

Josh Alexander was in the ring expressing his anger at the situation with Moose taking his world title at Bound for Glory. He was warned to keep his emotions in check. While anger runs hot, Alexander is focused above all on getting payback and regaining the Impact World Championship. That’s when JONAH’s music hit.

The big man executed a sneak attack from behind. A body slam and four jumping sentons caused internal injuries to Alexander. JONAH added a flying splash for good measure. When security tried to intervene, JONAH flattened them with clotheslines. JONAH exited then returned for one more flying splash. Alexander was left a bloody mess.

