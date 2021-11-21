Impact announces first-ever women’s Ultimate X match for Hard to Kill

During Turning Point, Impact broke news that they will be having the first-ever women’s Ultimate X match. The press release states:

On January 8th, history will be made at IMPACT Wrestling’s first pay-per-view of 2022, Hard To Kill, LIVE from Dallas, Texas. For the first time ever, Knockouts will compete in the high-flying, high-wire spectacle known as Ultimate X with the winner earning a future Knockouts World Title opportunity! The signature match of the X-Division has produced some of the most unforgettable moments in IMPACT history and at Hard To Kill, the greatest women’s division in professional wrestling will add to that list.

Allow a flashback of Dan Callis, with luxurious hair, to explain the Ultimate X concept.

Ultimate X is similar to the idea of a ladder match, except the prize is hung above the ring on steel cables forming an X. The X relates to the innovative X-Division. Ultimate X debuted in 2003. The women will finally get their chance in the 45th iteration of the match.

BREAKING: The FIRST EVER Knockouts Ultimate X match will take place at #HardToKill on January 8th at @thefactoryDE in Dallas!



No participants have been named yet, but the future target of the title shot will be either Mickie James or Deonna Purrazzo. After James successfully defended the Knockouts Championship against Mercedes Martinez at Turning Point, the Virtuosa crashed the celebration to pounce for an armbar and piledriver. Purrazzo grabbed a microphone to inform James that she would be using her championship rematch clause for Hard to Kill.

Who would you like to see participate the women’s Ultimate X?