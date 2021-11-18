Impact world title fight adds dangerous stipulation for Turning Point

Moose is scheduled to defend the Impact World Championship against Eddie Edwards at Impact’s Turning Point special event on Saturday, November 20. That feud took a dangerous turn with a violent stipulation.

Moose and Edwards have a sordid past as friends turned enemies. Moose tried to break Edwards’ neck at one point in their rivalry. More recently, Moose helped W. Morrissey to powerbomb Edwards’ wife. Hatred burns bright between Moose and Edwards.

To the surprise of no one, a brawl broke out backstage between the two during Impact Wrestling (Nov. 18, 2021). As the action spilled toward the ring, Moose powerbombed Edwards onto the apron. The champ pulled out plunder in the form of chairs and a table. He placed a chair around Edwards’ neck and cracked him into the ring post. Edwards rallied with the help of steel and a double underhook powerbomb. A Boston Knee Party placed Moose on top of a table. Edwards set up a ladder for leaping, but Moose escaped before Edwards took flight.

Due to what transpired, Scott D’Amore added a Full Metal Mayhem stipulation to the title fight. Full Metal Mayhem is basically Impact’s version of Tables Ladders Chairs with an extra edge that anything metal is legal, such as thumbtacks.

The full card for Turning Point includes:

Full Metal Mayhem Impact World Championship: Moose (c) vs. Eddie Edwards

Moose (c) vs. Eddie Edwards Knockouts Championship: Mickie James (c) vs. Mercedes Martinez

Mickie James (c) vs. Mercedes Martinez X-Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Laredo Kid vs. Steve Maclin

Trey Miguel (c) vs. Laredo Kid vs. Steve Maclin Impact World Tag Team Championship: Good Brothers (c) vs. Bullet Club’s Chris Bey & Hikuleo

Good Brothers (c) vs. Bullet Club’s Chris Bey & Hikuleo Knockouts Tag Team Championship: The IInspiration (c) vs. Decay’s Rosemary & Havok

The IInspiration (c) vs. Decay’s Rosemary & Havok W. Morrissey vs. Matt Cardona

Ace Austin vs. Chris Sabin

Eric Young & Joe Doering vs. Heath & Rhino

Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann

The pre-show includes:

Impact Digital Media Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Chelsea Green

Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Chelsea Green FinJuice vs. Decay’s Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus

In addition to Full Metal Mayhem, several other matches took shape during Impact Wrestling. Laredo Kid earned the title shot fair and square. Scott D’Amore shafted the luchador by booking him into a singles match against Steve Maclin with the stipulation that if Maclin wins then he will make it a three-way title fight. Maclin won.

After Brian Myers conchairto’d former student Sam Beale, Rich Swann challenged Myers to a match to show how a real leader acts.

Chris Sabin convinced Ace Austin into a rematch, then Sabin locked Madman Fulton into a freezer.

Matt Cardona and W. Morrissey argued over who gets the next crack at the world title. Bragging rights will be at stake but not official #1 contendership.

How does the full Turning Point card look to you? Are you a fan of Impact’s Full Metal Mayhem concept? Does it increase your anticipation for Moose versus Edwards?