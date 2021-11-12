Moose’s first world title defense is against the heart of Impact

Moose’s first Impact World Championship defense is set for Turning Point on November 20, but there was still the matter of determining who was a worthy challenger. When in doubt, book a #1 contender three-way. That was the route taken by Impact to include Eddie Edwards, Matt Cardona, and W. Morrissey.

The contest was a slobberknocker with Morrissey as an awesome powerhouse. He roughed up Edwards and Cardona throughout. Morrissey was so impressively dominant that the fans’ jeers turned to cheers over the course of the match.

Edwards and Cardona tried to team up on Morrissey, but the 7-footer goozled them for a double chokelsam.

Cardona fired up for a running crossbody, however, Morrissey caught him for a fallaway slam. A big boot sent Cardona crashing off the apron into the guardrail. Edwards rallied with lumberjack energy trying to chop down the tree. Morrissey stood strong by dodging a spear, which caused Edwards to collide into Cardona. Morrissey added a fallaway slam to Edwards. The good guys made ground with a 1-2 punch of a Codebreaker and Blue Thunder Bomb.

Morrissey took the hits and came back for a double suplex to his foes. The tide began to turn as Morrissey was setting up a superplex to Edwards. Cardona swooped in below for a Tower of Doom.

Morrissey still had fighting spirit to kick out and smash Cardona on a swinging sidewalk slam. Edwards and Cardona continued working as a team rather than opponents. They scored a double suplex to the big man then low-bridged the top rope as he charged forward. Morrissey tumbled down to the floor. Edwards put him out with a Boston Knee Party off the apron.

Edwards and Cardona finally engaged as adversaries. Edwards ducked a flying leg lariat to strike with a Boston Knee Party for the win. Edwards earned the right to wrestle Moose for the Impact World Championship at Turning Point.

Booooooooooo! Nothing against Edwards. He is the heart of Impact, so he always deserves the call for a world title shot. Edwards will definitely put on a good show against Moose. The reaction is more about Impact not pulling the trigger on Morrissey to face Moose. Any fans of Morrissey will enjoy getting eyes on this match. The 7-footer was so superior in this bout that it lathered me up for the prospect of an epic clash of giants. As the match progressed, I badly wanted Morrissey versus Moose with gold on the line. Come on, Impact. How are you going to do me like that?

The Turning Point card for November 20 includes:

Impact World Championship: Moose (c) vs. Eddie Edwards

Does Moose versus Edwards as the headliner for Turning Point draw you in?