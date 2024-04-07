 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tweets of the Week: Drew McIntyre struts for the haters, Renee Paquette fashion montage, more!

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Drew McIntyre went to the ball, playa. He was strutting for the haters.

Renee Paquette did her own fashion montage. The rodeo dance makes this video worthwhile.

Maxxine Dupri can’t be stopped. She’s so hyped.

I don’t have any idea what Damage CTRL are saying, but they sound related to Cookie Monster.

Adam Copeland and Beth Phoenix adopted a new pooch to join the family. Listen to the soothing sounds of Copeland narrate Haven destroying a Pop-Tarts box.

Billy Gunn attempted to run stairs like Rocky Balboa.

BOOGS! He’s taking bag work to a totally absurd level, and it’s great.

Stokely Hathaway had some explaining to do after the New York earthquake.

Calling all welders in the crowd. Rate Great Khali’s technique.

If you ever wondered whether a Code Red could work in amateur wrestling, here is your answer.

Closing with episode eight of Johnny Loves Taya. It was a full-blown musical with the whole family, Pomeranians included, singing about headlocks and love.

Sombreros made of ice for the win.

