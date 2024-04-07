Tweets of the Week: Drew McIntyre struts for the haters, Renee Paquette fashion montage, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Drew McIntyre went to the ball, playa. He was strutting for the haters.

Renee Paquette did her own fashion montage. The rodeo dance makes this video worthwhile.

Maxxine Dupri can’t be stopped. She’s so hyped.

I don’t have any idea what Damage CTRL are saying, but they sound related to Cookie Monster.

Adam Copeland and Beth Phoenix adopted a new pooch to join the family. Listen to the soothing sounds of Copeland narrate Haven destroying a Pop-Tarts box.

Billy Gunn attempted to run stairs like Rocky Balboa.

BOOGS! He’s taking bag work to a totally absurd level, and it’s great.

Stokely Hathaway had some explaining to do after the New York earthquake.

Explaining to your waitress that you spilled your mimosa because the earthquake had you shaking like D-Von Dudley is crazy. — Big Stoke (@StokelyHathaway) April 5, 2024

Calling all welders in the crowd. Rate Great Khali’s technique.

If you ever wondered whether a Code Red could work in amateur wrestling, here is your answer.

Tag someone you’ve seen do this move before. Don’t lie! pic.twitter.com/YGn4jR9WVy — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) April 5, 2024

Closing with episode eight of Johnny Loves Taya. It was a full-blown musical with the whole family, Pomeranians included, singing about headlocks and love.

Sombreros made of ice for the win.