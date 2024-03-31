Tweets of the Week: Nation of Dominationhausen, Zoey Stark in the Four Horsewomen, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.
Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.
We’ll start with the Nation of Dominationhausen.
Zoey Stark added herself to the Four Horsewomen. Shayna Baszler was not enthused.
Rhea Ripley humorously satisfied an autograph request on Becky Lynch’s face.
Kurt Angle is so happy that his daughter is on the wrestling team.
R-Truth had a tough decision to make.
Chelsea Green is already preparing for a Slammy of her own.
Great Muta promoted Suntory beverages. I don’t know what is being said, but it needs to be seen. The tune is pretty catchy.
／— サントリー天然水 (@suntory_tennen) March 26, 2024
どうも！
ジュワッと武藤です
＼
本日発売の #フルスパ が
1ケース100名様にあたる！
プレゼントキャンペーン実施中
▼応募方法
①@suntory_tennenをフォロー
②本投稿をリポスト
応募期間：3月26日〜4月1日#好き好きフルスパ団 #ジュワっと無糖 #武藤敬司 pic.twitter.com/KvenoLhiPr
Dance break in Stardom.
【 山形大会 PPV生配信中‼】— スターダム✪STARDOM (@wwr_stardom) March 31, 2024
コグマが白川未奈とクマポーズ！
PPV購入はこちら(仙台大会とのセット割がお得！)https://t.co/qadc8q4Rnq
PPV for fans from oveaseas(A bundle sale including Yamagata is also available!)https://t.co/YdWOISGWSJ#STARDOM pic.twitter.com/O1fV5eD6ke
BOOGS! Horse-powered boogie steps amazed his dogs.
Lucha libre is wild. A grandma hopped the rails to confront Taurus in the ring.
Grandmother vs me . pic.twitter.com/zQzF0Nctgq— Taurus (@Taurusoriginal) March 27, 2024
Dalton Castle is TV ready with moves like these.
Peacock power pic.twitter.com/7SNw3z8UqY— Dalton Castle (@theDALTONcastle) March 29, 2024
Closing with episode seven of Johnny Loves Taya. A cake fight broke out.
Champagne brunch and Bigfoot hunting.
Loading comments...