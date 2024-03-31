Tweets of the Week: Nation of Dominationhausen, Zoey Stark in the Four Horsewomen, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

We’ll start with the Nation of Dominationhausen.

Zoey Stark added herself to the Four Horsewomen. Shayna Baszler was not enthused.

Rhea Ripley humorously satisfied an autograph request on Becky Lynch’s face.

Kurt Angle is so happy that his daughter is on the wrestling team.

R-Truth had a tough decision to make.

Chelsea Green is already preparing for a Slammy of her own.

Great Muta promoted Suntory beverages. I don’t know what is being said, but it needs to be seen. The tune is pretty catchy.

Dance break in Stardom.

BOOGS! Horse-powered boogie steps amazed his dogs.

Lucha libre is wild. A grandma hopped the rails to confront Taurus in the ring.

Dalton Castle is TV ready with moves like these.

Closing with episode seven of Johnny Loves Taya. A cake fight broke out.

Champagne brunch and Bigfoot hunting.