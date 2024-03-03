Tweets of the Week: Rollins refuses to compliment Punk, R-Truth praises Gargano, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.
Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.
Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch were recent guests on Hot Ones Versus. Rather than compliment CM Punk, Rollins would rather eat spicy wings.
The full episode is available for your viewing pleasure here.
R-Truth couldn’t hold back his praise for Johnny Gargano. One small problem though. The video took an R-Truth twist.
Chelsea Green recapped February with candid moments of Matt Cardona and their furry friends.
Mojo Rawley found his new calling in the sumo wrestling ring.
Beth Phoenix’s dog is looking like Beaker from The Muppet Show.
BOOGS!
Karrion Kross explained the workout benefits of hitting people with steel chairs.
Hitting people with steel chairs.— Karrion Kross ⏳ (@realKILLERkross) February 20, 2024
It works the following:
Grip strength
Forearms
Delts
Core
Upper & middle trapezius
Lats
Triceps
Depending on the motion, you can target your entire posterior chain while hitting the other person’s as well.#CompoundMovements https://t.co/SpzWeAx5oJ
The Great Khali has a mighty home run swing.
This next one might not hit with the masses, but it’s a personal favorite. The new t-shirt for Stokely Hathaway, Kris Statlander, and Willow Nightingale was inspired by the Isley Brothers album cover for Mission to Please.
BEAUTIFUL. pic.twitter.com/w5o2xiUCd6— Big Stoke (@StokelyHathaway) February 28, 2024
Last up is episode three of Johnny Loves Taya. La Wera Loca was paranoid about strangers living in their house.
Beware of Phroggers.
