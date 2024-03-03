Tweets of the Week: Rollins refuses to compliment Punk, R-Truth praises Gargano, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch were recent guests on Hot Ones Versus. Rather than compliment CM Punk, Rollins would rather eat spicy wings.

The full episode is available for your viewing pleasure here.

R-Truth couldn’t hold back his praise for Johnny Gargano. One small problem though. The video took an R-Truth twist.

Chelsea Green recapped February with candid moments of Matt Cardona and their furry friends.

Mojo Rawley found his new calling in the sumo wrestling ring.

Beth Phoenix’s dog is looking like Beaker from The Muppet Show.

BOOGS!

Karrion Kross explained the workout benefits of hitting people with steel chairs.

Hitting people with steel chairs.



It works the following:



Grip strength

Forearms

Delts

Core

Upper & middle trapezius

Lats

Triceps



Depending on the motion, you can target your entire posterior chain while hitting the other person’s as well.#CompoundMovements https://t.co/SpzWeAx5oJ — Karrion Kross ⏳ (@realKILLERkross) February 20, 2024

The Great Khali has a mighty home run swing.

This next one might not hit with the masses, but it’s a personal favorite. The new t-shirt for Stokely Hathaway, Kris Statlander, and Willow Nightingale was inspired by the Isley Brothers album cover for Mission to Please.

Last up is episode three of Johnny Loves Taya. La Wera Loca was paranoid about strangers living in their house.

Beware of Phroggers.