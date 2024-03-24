Tweets of the Week: Great Muta with Freddie Mercury’s chest hair, Monéhausen, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

We’ll start with something completely off the wall. The Great Muta had a ball of chest hair from Freddie Mercury. Well, that’s according to a translation, “My daughter got Freddie Mercury’s chest hair when she went to Kanazuki’s concert!!”

Introducing Monéhausen.

Andrade posted a mash-up of Charlotte Flair in the USA versus Charlotte Flair in Mexico.

Chelsea Green shared a day in her life. My question is if that was Bully Ray cleaning her pool in an effort to do reconnaissance for his next attack on Matt Cardona.

Zoey Stark presented a gift to Shayna Baszler. It was not well received.

Shotzi showed off her basketball skills.

Brandon Cutler, Colt Cabana, and Serpentico rocked a music video to promote merchandise. Come for the dancing.

It's irresistible



Get your Cutler & Cabana shirt here:https://t.co/fkpr4UTkmf pic.twitter.com/cL6zLS4DWt — Brandon Cutler (@BranCutler) March 18, 2024

Cooking class with Renee Paquette for cheesy Ritz chicken. Wait until the end for her daughter’s reaction.

Watch Matt Cardona get stuffed.

Brian Cage’s world has been shattered.

Something that i loved that's gone now is how my daughter (on her own) called the hulk green papa from 2 to 5... and now she knows it's Hulk — Brian Cage (@briancagegmsi) March 19, 2024

Daga soaked in the scenery of Japan.

Closing with episode six of Johnny Loves Taya. Johnny TV and Fenix took Taya Valkyrie for some flippy training.

Flips? Flips. Flips!