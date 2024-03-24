 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tweets of the Week: Great Muta with Freddie Mercury’s chest hair, Monéhausen, more!

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

We’ll start with something completely off the wall. The Great Muta had a ball of chest hair from Freddie Mercury. Well, that’s according to a translation, “My daughter got Freddie Mercury’s chest hair when she went to Kanazuki’s concert!!”

Introducing Monéhausen.

Andrade posted a mash-up of Charlotte Flair in the USA versus Charlotte Flair in Mexico.

Chelsea Green shared a day in her life. My question is if that was Bully Ray cleaning her pool in an effort to do reconnaissance for his next attack on Matt Cardona.

Zoey Stark presented a gift to Shayna Baszler. It was not well received.

Shotzi showed off her basketball skills.

Brandon Cutler, Colt Cabana, and Serpentico rocked a music video to promote merchandise. Come for the dancing.

Cooking class with Renee Paquette for cheesy Ritz chicken. Wait until the end for her daughter’s reaction.

Watch Matt Cardona get stuffed.

Brian Cage’s world has been shattered.

Daga soaked in the scenery of Japan.

Closing with episode six of Johnny Loves Taya. Johnny TV and Fenix took Taya Valkyrie for some flippy training.

Flips? Flips. Flips!

