Tweets of the Week: The Rock squats Drew Barrymore, The Great Khali chops bricks, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

I never expected Drew Barrymore to be featured in Tweets of the Week, let alone two weeks in a row. Last time was as New Day’s positivity coach. This time, The Rock squatted Barrymore as she was dressed in a costume of The Rock.

The Great Khali is back chopping bricks with his bare hand. This one looks legit. Impressive.

Renee Paquette filled time by emptying her travel sack. In the process, she squirt herself in the face.

Hey, hey, hey. R-Truth interviewed John Cena to promote the Ricky Stanicky film. The chat went as you would expect from R-Truth.

Brutus Creed acquired a portable arcade.

MJF’s feline, Piper, looks terrified to be embraced by Alicia Atout.

BOOGS! Live to win by lifting huge tree branches.

Brian Cage is proud of Baby Machine.

Salina de la Renta had troubles with her tuna sandwich.

Chuck Taylor made a keen observation.

Closing with episode five of Johnny Loves Taya. Taya took Johnny shopping for new clothes. Cue the style montage.

Johnny Buckle and fanny packs for the win.