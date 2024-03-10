Tweets of the Week: Rhea Ripley drip check, Drew Barrymore positivity coach for New Day, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Drip check for Rhea Ripley. Mami understands the appeal of garter belts and booty shorts.

Drew Barrymore was hired to be the positivity coach for New Day. Class was in session to breathe out the shame.

Two weeks ago, Miz was trapped in a backstage room when the door was stuck. This week, the same thing happened, except R-Truth was the cause.

Charlotte Flair is making gains only nine weeks after knee surgery.

Chef Corbin has returned. Baron cooked pulled pork sandwiches.

Sticking on the food tip, Asuka has great expressions of delight when her taste buds are tickled.

Guess which rental car is chosen by the Creed brothers and Ivy Nile.

Stokely Hathaway is teaming with Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta for a special album.

Alexander Hammerstone has no problem dropping pants for a posedown.

Double dose of Hammerman on the fashion scene.

I tried to buy dress clothes at a macys today.



Last up is episode four of Johnny Loves Taya. Taya’s mother slyly trained Johnny to do chores using treats as motivation. Johnny also dressed as a Mountie for a Canadian rap alongside a dancing beaver.

Johnny loves cookies.