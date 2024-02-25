Tweets of the Week: Becky Lynch holding koala, Karrion Kross rips pants in Thailand, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Becky Lynch had a successful trip to Australia. The Man’s caption riffed on Roddy Piper’s movie line, “I have come to chew bubble gum and kick ass. And I’m all out of bubble gum.”

Karrion Kross traveled with Scarlett Bourdeaux for a Thailand vacation, and he ripped his $1 pants in the process of seeing the sights.

More confirmations today that marrying my best friend was a good decision despite her putting my life in danger all the time.



And yes, finally we are back!

☀️ ️#Thailand #KohTao pic.twitter.com/qbmnMDBoUV — Karrion Kross ⏳ (@realKILLERkross) February 23, 2024

The Rock was trying to look cool, but it didn’t work as hoped.

Zoey Stark is back with more magic tricks. Shayna Baszler was not impressed.

Stokely Hathaway is pointing the finger at Skye Blue for the AT&T outages. Stooley even tagged the FBI in the photo.

Yeah, I know who caused all the damn network outages pic.twitter.com/oFkLmcEY2l — Big Stoke (@StokelyHathaway) February 22, 2024

BOOGS?

The Great Khali chopped a brick. Don’t inspect the block too closely.

Dalton Castle peacocked on the mountains.

Broski training continued. Matt Cardona and Steph De Lander criticized Jimmy Lloyd’s lack of a tan and questionable grooming.

Lio Rush ran into an old pal in the locker room, but Elias was confused by the encounter.

John Morrison strut his stuff doing the shark dance with his Pomeranian pooches to promote episode 2 of Johnny Loves Taya.

Sound on for Adam Copeland’s Christmas gift to you.

Toots all, folks.