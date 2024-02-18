Tweets of the Week: Zoey Stark’s magic trick, Big E & Kofi Kingston draw Pictionary portraits, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Zoey Stark performed a magic trick at the urging of Shayna Baszler.

Big E and Kofi Kingston were guests on the game show Pictionary. They were tasked with drawing portraits of each other. The wisecracking analysis of pectoral meat is hilarious.

Love is in the air for Andrade and Charlotte Flair.

Asuka and Kairi Sane strut their stuff on a touchdown celebration while laughing like yokels.

Cooking class with Renee Paquette. Short ribs and dancing are on the menu.

Cat break. Click through to see this feline eat Bayley’s hair.

Hikaru Shida cat-proofed her keyboard.

It’s been working great since the moment I set it up…

置いた瞬間から大活躍じゃん。 pic.twitter.com/j7NOnvzkeB — HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) February 11, 2024

Shayna Baszler’s puppy howled a singing solo.

Kiera Hogan and Red Velvet swerve when they drive with Prince Nana.

Mojo Rawley stays hyped for energy drink endorsements.

Zelina Vega is the snake queen. Cobra la la la la la!

We’ll close with John Cena yucking it up on the Savannah Bananas baseball diamond.

For it’s one, two, three strikes, you’re out at the old ball game!