Tweets of the Week: Becky Lynch WrestleMania training montage, Saraya suplexes Suns gorilla, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

After a pep talk from Kevin Owens, Becky Lynch went deep into training for WrestleMania. Montage!

Saraya suplexed the Phoenix Suns gorilla. Why? Why not!

Steve Austin’s chickens were ready for a ride, but he wasn’t interested in driving them around town.

Matt Cardona dropped knowledge in his Broski 101 course.

BOOGS! The chiseled mass of muscle takes seesaw workouts to new heights.

Claudio Castagnoli looks like a proper movie villain with that bruise across his face.

Perhaps Shayna Baszler could forge Claudio a weapon.

Braun Strowman is popping the top to rejuvenate his hairline.

Brian Cage enjoyed dolphin kisses.

Last on the list are a pair of memeable moments from Renee Paquette. Fast forward to 1:29 in this clip.

The #WrestleAunts @reneepaquette and @RJCity1 are in New Orleans to break down tonight's epic #AEWDynamite!

Tune in to @tbsnetwork at 8pm ET/7pm CT - you won't want to miss it! pic.twitter.com/yGQ8RHRByv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 31, 2024

Renee also brought kicks and pistol shots to Rampage. Her outburst of energy comes at the start.

Who's ready for Friday Night #AEWRampage?! @reneepaquette and @RJCity1 give us the run-down before the action kicks off TONIGHT at 10pm ET/9pm CT on TNT! pic.twitter.com/Tnr1ivUFLf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 10, 2024

Pew pew pew!