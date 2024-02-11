 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tweets of the Week: Becky Lynch WrestleMania training montage, Saraya suplexes Suns gorilla, more!

Sunday silliness with social media.

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
/ new

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

After a pep talk from Kevin Owens, Becky Lynch went deep into training for WrestleMania. Montage!

Saraya suplexed the Phoenix Suns gorilla. Why? Why not!

Steve Austin’s chickens were ready for a ride, but he wasn’t interested in driving them around town.

Matt Cardona dropped knowledge in his Broski 101 course.

BOOGS! The chiseled mass of muscle takes seesaw workouts to new heights.

Claudio Castagnoli looks like a proper movie villain with that bruise across his face.

Perhaps Shayna Baszler could forge Claudio a weapon.

Braun Strowman is popping the top to rejuvenate his hairline.

Brian Cage enjoyed dolphin kisses.

Last on the list are a pair of memeable moments from Renee Paquette. Fast forward to 1:29 in this clip.

Renee also brought kicks and pistol shots to Rampage. Her outburst of energy comes at the start.

Pew pew pew!

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats