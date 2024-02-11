Tweets of the Week: Becky Lynch WrestleMania training montage, Saraya suplexes Suns gorilla, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.
Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.
After a pep talk from Kevin Owens, Becky Lynch went deep into training for WrestleMania. Montage!
Saraya suplexed the Phoenix Suns gorilla. Why? Why not!
That's @BAndersonPxP & @realgranthill33 on the call last night when #AEW's @Saraya + @JustinRoberts were guests of the @Suns, ahead of TONIGHT's LIVE #AEWDynamite from the @FootprintCNTR!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 7, 2024
Wednesday Night Dynamite airs LIVE on TBS @ 8/7c with an overrun!
: @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/c23kFCuMbz
Steve Austin’s chickens were ready for a ride, but he wasn’t interested in driving them around town.
Matt Cardona dropped knowledge in his Broski 101 course.
Welcome to BROSKI 101!@stephdelander and I are trying save @TheJimmyLLoyd’s career!— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) February 2, 2024
: @SHOOT_HARRY pic.twitter.com/VbAPUV9Wbk
BOOGS! The chiseled mass of muscle takes seesaw workouts to new heights.
Claudio Castagnoli looks like a proper movie villain with that bruise across his face.
Wednesdays pic.twitter.com/Ar8sWqdbz8— Swiss (@ClaudioCSRO) February 10, 2024
Perhaps Shayna Baszler could forge Claudio a weapon.
Braun Strowman is popping the top to rejuvenate his hairline.
Brian Cage enjoyed dolphin kisses.
HBD @briancagegmsi https://t.co/RLENbhRxCP pic.twitter.com/bInYeVCqT1— REBEL (@RebelTanea) February 2, 2024
Last on the list are a pair of memeable moments from Renee Paquette. Fast forward to 1:29 in this clip.
The #WrestleAunts @reneepaquette and @RJCity1 are in New Orleans to break down tonight's epic #AEWDynamite!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 31, 2024
Tune in to @tbsnetwork at 8pm ET/7pm CT - you won't want to miss it! pic.twitter.com/yGQ8RHRByv
Renee also brought kicks and pistol shots to Rampage. Her outburst of energy comes at the start.
Who's ready for Friday Night #AEWRampage?! @reneepaquette and @RJCity1 give us the run-down before the action kicks off TONIGHT at 10pm ET/9pm CT on TNT! pic.twitter.com/Tnr1ivUFLf— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 10, 2024
Pew pew pew!
