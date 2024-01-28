Tweets of the Week: Steve Austin’s new hairstyle, Rhea Ripley on BBQ, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Stop the presses. Steve Austin grew hair. This appears to be for a Kawasaki commercial airing during the Super Bowl.

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio chatted like an old married couple when tasting BBQ snacks from Australia. Watch the full video if you desire.

Feel the joy from a New Day group hug.

Matt Cardona is back with a short film for the resurrection of Jimmy Lloyd. This is related to a GCW storyline, but you don’t need to be in the know to enjoy the jokes.

Workout montage with Ivy Nile.

BOOGS! He is a muscleman in the streets and a poet between the sheets.

Checking in with Mercedes Moné for birthday cupcakes.

Alexander Hammerstone has the best neighbors.

My neighbor brought us candies for Xmas.



Then today she knocked on the door and was like “idk what I was thinking giving you a bunch of candy so I got you these.”



And handed me a huge pack of sirloin steaks. — Hammerstone (@alexhammerstone) January 23, 2024

Throwback classic to sweet lucha libre artwork from Rafael Gallur.

Otra chulada que nos hicieron llegar hoy y que se incorporará al libro de arte del maestro Gallur. ¡Muchas gracias a MARIO GUEVARA por el scan en alta resolución! #ComikazeBooks #luchalibre pic.twitter.com/5C90LsZlTb — Revista Comikaze (@ComikazeRevista) January 23, 2024

Sticking on the artistic tip, the new shirt for Willow Nightingale is magnificent.

Steph De Lander posed with goats for her new lipstick. Click through to see the funny side of Instagram versus reality.

Last on the list is close to four and a half hours of Orange Cassidy matches with chill music dubbed over instead of commentary. It is oddly soothing.

Thumbs up.