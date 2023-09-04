 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tweets of the Week: MJF happy to be home, Emma sitting on Devil’s Bridge, more!

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
It’s time again for Sunday holiday Monday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

MJF returned home from Europe to hug his kitty. I can’t tell if Piper’s eyes are happy or terrified.

Emma’s latest travels have taken her to Devil’s Bridge in Sedona, AZ. She has no fear of heights sitting on the edge of death.

Fans were on for a treat from Rhea Ripley.

Big E shared a secret from his football days at Iowa.

Imagine if Jeff Jarrett booked the card for next year’s All In. It would look a little something like this.

BOOGS! The burly beefcake outran an automobile at speeds over 240 miles per hour.

Kallies is a master of motivation for Koa Laxamana in the NWA.

Wait for the reveal from Hikaru Shida.

Ryan Loco snapped this awesome action photograph from Samoa Joe versus CM Punk. Look at the spit fly.

Xia Li turned cleaning into exercise. Bonus puppies.

Stokely Hathaway and Samoa Joe are the best of friends.

Steph De Lander posted highlights from her experiment of starting a podcast. Be warned on the language.

Zicky Dice took a few headkicks from Malakai Black to show off merchandise for Brody King’s band. The end result blew Zicky away.

Kaboom!

