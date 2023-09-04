Tweets of the Week: MJF happy to be home, Emma sitting on Devil’s Bridge, more!

It’s time again for
Sunday holiday Monday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.
Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.
MJF returned home from Europe to hug his kitty. I can’t tell if Piper’s eyes are happy or terrified.
I saw the Eiffel Tower gimmick.— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) August 31, 2023
It’s mid.
The women however……weren’t.
From Paris.
Thankfully back to Piper. #BetterThanYouBayBay pic.twitter.com/bA5MIQSwMn
Emma’s latest travels have taken her to Devil’s Bridge in Sedona, AZ. She has no fear of heights sitting on the edge of death.
Fans were on for a treat from Rhea Ripley.
Congrats to the lucky ones that get to sit on my face tonight pic.twitter.com/vSJ9xvLWNT— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) September 2, 2023
Big E shared a secret from his football days at Iowa.
Imagine if Jeff Jarrett booked the card for next year’s All In. It would look a little something like this.
https://t.co/mh5pAknwmH pic.twitter.com/wqNXDVbjLD— Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) August 27, 2023
BOOGS! The burly beefcake outran an automobile at speeds over 240 miles per hour.
Kallies is a master of motivation for Koa Laxamana in the NWA.
Wait for the reveal from Hikaru Shida.
Sorry, my brain is dead by 5 flights a week. That’s why I do this…. pic.twitter.com/E6QtiBVWhl— HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) August 30, 2023
Ryan Loco snapped this awesome action photograph from Samoa Joe versus CM Punk. Look at the spit fly.
|| @AEW https://t.co/2cGhPcOkrG pic.twitter.com/Tn7vmZ7fDq— Ryan Loco (@RyanLoco) August 29, 2023
Xia Li turned cleaning into exercise. Bonus puppies.
Stokely Hathaway and Samoa Joe are the best of friends.
Every time I see Samoa Joe, I greet him with “where the hoes at?” and he always greets me back with “never around you.”— Big Stoke (@StokelyHathaway) September 2, 2023
I’m lucky to have a true friendship that goes beyond professional wrestling.
Steph De Lander posted highlights from her experiment of starting a podcast. Be warned on the language.
Zicky Dice took a few headkicks from Malakai Black to show off merchandise for Brody King’s band. The end result blew Zicky away.
Kaboom!
