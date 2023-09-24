 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tweets of the Week: Nobody can defend the Batista Bomb, Finn Balor’s new tattoo, more!

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Matt Arroyo thought he had the answer to defend the Batista Bomb. Wrong!

Finn Balor was the recipient of new tattoo artwork.

Julia Hart tiptoed through the tulips, House of Black style.

Renee Paquette baked cinnamon rolls in a Super Mario outfit, but the real takeaway is the choice of music that should definitely be her entrance tune in AEW.

Matt Cardona shared five random items in his storage unit. There are some cool surprises in there.

BOOGS! I think the message is that Boogs has pumped his leg muscles so hard that he can now sleep while standing.

Speaking of legs, Alexander Hammerstone copped a peep on the plane.

Marty “The Moth” Martinez had trouble falling asleep, so his wife was happy to assist.

Bryan Danielson found the title belt of his destiny. He replied to the image below, “I am the only person who should ever hold this championship… and I LOVE Hokkaido.”

Internet fist bump to anyone who knows what the hell Jack Evans is talking about.

We’ll close with Asuka haunting your dreams.

No one is ready for that Asuka.

