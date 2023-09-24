Tweets of the Week: Nobody can defend the Batista Bomb, Finn Balor’s new tattoo, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Matt Arroyo thought he had the answer to defend the Batista Bomb. Wrong!

Finn Balor was the recipient of new tattoo artwork.

Julia Hart tiptoed through the tulips, House of Black style.

Renee Paquette baked cinnamon rolls in a Super Mario outfit, but the real takeaway is the choice of music that should definitely be her entrance tune in AEW.

Matt Cardona shared five random items in his storage unit. There are some cool surprises in there.

BOOGS! I think the message is that Boogs has pumped his leg muscles so hard that he can now sleep while standing.

Speaking of legs, Alexander Hammerstone copped a peep on the plane.

Pretty sure i caught the dude next to me on this flight taking a picture of my leg.



So I took a picture of his. pic.twitter.com/iZh3vflL0A — Hammerstone (@alexhammerstone) September 24, 2023

Marty “The Moth” Martinez had trouble falling asleep, so his wife was happy to assist.

Dean over here being a team player pic.twitter.com/vj76ct6Dsy — Martin Casaus (@martincasaus) September 19, 2023

Bryan Danielson found the title belt of his destiny. He replied to the image below, “I am the only person who should ever hold this championship… and I LOVE Hokkaido.”

Tokachi Pro Wrestling will finally launch on August 20th! They are based in Tokachi, Hokkaido and have been holding pre launch shows for quite some time. Their title belt is so cool! It's called the Tokachi Mountain Range Championship. #十勝プロレス https://t.co/k5fq6Nybfw pic.twitter.com/s0ZVc30SSy — Mr Wrestling II (@MrMidSouth1984) August 6, 2023

Internet fist bump to anyone who knows what the hell Jack Evans is talking about.

Quick favor internet: Anyone that knows anything about HelloKitty needs to give me reasons on why Badtzmaru is better then Kuromi. Don't ask but consider it URGENT! CODE RED DEFCON 1 STYLE URGENT! — Jack Evans (@JackEvans711) September 19, 2023

We’ll close with Asuka haunting your dreams.

No one is ready for that Asuka.