Tweets of the Week: Boogs impresses The Rock, Big E’s glee, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

We all know Rick Boogs is a masterpiece chiseled out of granite. His premium pumpitude is extra impressive in person. Just look at The Rock’s reaction.

The glee expressed by Big E is contagious. He was in joyful spirits at a triumphant Iowa Hawkeyes game.

Baron Corbin is a gladiator king. No child stands a chance.

The Great Khali on a motorcycle is oddly soothing. It sounds like a big cat purring.

Bayley has a side job as cat chauffeur.

BOOGS! A double dose to showcase his strength to conquer machines.

Emma is putting in work between all her travels.

Take a bicycle stroll with Xia Li.

Matt Cross is backflipping into rivers.

Steph De Lander promoted her new lipstick product, DSL by SDL. As always with that Aussie, be aware for foul language.

Last on the list is a clip from the upcoming paranormal show from Shotzi and Scarlett. Bonus appearance from Rhea Ripley and Dom Mysterio.

Let’s get spooky!



Here’s a special sneak peek of the first episode of #ChamberofHorrors with our guests, Mami @RheaRipley_WWE and prison expert @DomMysterio35!



Get in the spirit September 20th!



Happy Haunting! ️ @ShotziWWE @WWE pic.twitter.com/IfBb1mWiVs — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) September 16, 2023

Feel the chills.