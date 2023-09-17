Tweets of the Week: Boogs impresses The Rock, Big E’s glee, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.
Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.
We all know Rick Boogs is a masterpiece chiseled out of granite. His premium pumpitude is extra impressive in person. Just look at The Rock’s reaction.
The glee expressed by Big E is contagious. He was in joyful spirits at a triumphant Iowa Hawkeyes game.
Baron Corbin is a gladiator king. No child stands a chance.
The Great Khali on a motorcycle is oddly soothing. It sounds like a big cat purring.
Bayley has a side job as cat chauffeur.
BOOGS! A double dose to showcase his strength to conquer machines.
Emma is putting in work between all her travels.
Take a bicycle stroll with Xia Li.
Matt Cross is backflipping into rivers.
"Nailed it" pic.twitter.com/0mM9tfL0Um— matt cross /// (@MDoggMattCross) September 12, 2023
Steph De Lander promoted her new lipstick product, DSL by SDL. As always with that Aussie, be aware for foul language.
Last on the list is a clip from the upcoming paranormal show from Shotzi and Scarlett. Bonus appearance from Rhea Ripley and Dom Mysterio.
Let’s get spooky!— Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) September 16, 2023
Here’s a special sneak peek of the first episode of #ChamberofHorrors with our guests, Mami @RheaRipley_WWE and prison expert @DomMysterio35!
Get in the spirit September 20th!
Happy Haunting! ️ @ShotziWWE @WWE pic.twitter.com/IfBb1mWiVs
Feel the chills.
