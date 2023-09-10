Tweets of the Week: Ben Stiller stamp of approval to Kris Statlander, Miz Frozen dancer, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Kris Statlander flashed Blue Steel in an homage to Zoolander.

Ben Stiller took notice with a compliment.

Ridiculously good looking — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) September 4, 2023

Miz showed off his twinkle toes in a Frozen disguise.

Emma had a bumpy ride on nature’s water slide.

This is a t-shirt that can unite the world.

If you don’t follow AEW, the context is Miro and Will Hobbs having a classic hoss fight at All Out. The fans went crazy with a variety of meat chants.

Cathy Kelley broke her personal record blasting ass.

Minoru Suzuki takes swing time to a whole new level. Click to the second image to see Murder Grandpa in an action shot. Imagine rolling up to the park on that scene not knowing anything about professional wrestling.

BOOGS!

Double dose of BOOGS! Be sure to read his captions, because they are pure poetry.

Deathmatch kings run in the Cardona family.

Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara are in a dancing mood.

Alexander Hammerstone and Richard Holliday need to make a photo calendar together.

A moment between friends with Great Khali feeding potato chips to Natalya.

The Iron Savages have an AEW tag title shot against FTR next week on Collision. They hyped it like mad men.

The Iron Savages are MORE than READY for the challenge when they face #AEW World Tag Team Champions #FTR for the title THIS SATURDAY on #AEWCollision LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on TNT!@bearbronsonBC | @bear_boulder | @PosedMaloneJJ pic.twitter.com/8GA3aPcfbF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 10, 2023

Bust responsibly.