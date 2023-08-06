 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tweets of the Week: NJPW dinosaur fight, BOOGS humongous pianist, more!

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

We’ll start with NJPW staging a dinosaur fight when Hiromu Takahashi battled Giganotosaurus.

BOOGS! The latest think piece from his muscular mind is titled, “Humungous Pianist.”

Emma kept it real comparing the polished shot to what actually happened.

On a similar case, Miro missed the goods as cameraman.

Robert Stone demonstrated the ups and downs of being alone from the family.

Alexander Hammerstone showed his advances in being jacked and juicy over the years.

Astrid used Lego art to diagram the moment Buddy Matthews needed his shoulder popped in last week during the ladder match against Andrade.

Nick Aldis dished out a funny humblebrag involving Mickie James.

We’ll close on Renee Paquette losing it with laughter while hyping Rampage alongside Daddy Magic.

Always remember to close with a point.

