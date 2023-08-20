 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tweets of the Week: Saraya’s gross food combination, Emma on world’s most famous swing, more!

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
/ new

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Dustin Rhodes captured Saraya in the midst of committing food atrocities by putting mayonnaise on pizza. She claimed, “Hahaha they all LOVED it. Don’t let the girls tell you otherwise.”

Emma took a ride on the world’s most famous swing. This is no ordinary swing. The Nevis Swing is located in New Zealand, and the ride has a 300 meter arc.

Here is proof that MJF isn’t 100% evil.

Braun Strowman is living life to the fullest.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux visited the majestic Lake Louise in Banff National Park. Click through to see a gentle canoe ride on the glacier waters.

Katana Chance chose an odd approach to take a seat.

BOOGS! Read on about his childhood dream of becoming a fish monster.

Sam Adonis showed off his recovery method after a rough night at Triplemania XXXI in Mexico City.

Steph De Lander suffered through a recuperative ice bath.

Stokely Hathaway isn’t pleased with Dave Meltzer’s reporting.

Maxxine Dupri and Chelsea Green had time to kill in the Mall of America.

Closing with a summer beverage recipe from Renee Paquette. She was a mad scientist burning sage.

Delicious.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats