Tweets of the Week: Big Sheamus on a little bicycle, Great Khali eats a dinosaur, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Big Sheamus, little bicycle.

WWE Universe! Next week on #SmackDown WE are gonna send @EdgeRatedR into… another 25 years with a classic 5 ⭐️ BANGER!!! pic.twitter.com/KK2dlftseJ — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) August 12, 2023

Little Zelina Vega, big tennis racket.

Great Khali had snack time swallowing a dinosaur.

Baron Corbin mimicked the laugh of Omos.

BOOGS! Through all the hard work in the gym, he is still a man of leisure.

The new shirt for Swerve Strickland is something else.

Let’s class up this joint with Jade Cargill visiting cemeteries in Italy.

Back to the goofiness. Lacey Evans experienced a baby shower... of vomit.

There has been a Randy Orton sighting on social media. Peep the photo montage.

A day in the life of Ryback.

4 people stopped me in the gym today. One in the men’s restroom with an awkward fist bump, 2 in the gym with one pic and one downstairs by the Juice bar where he told me I am his all time favorite meme eating chips. The chip guy had an excitement in his eyes that scared me and I’m genuinely concerned for our future. #Hungry

Steph De Lander announced a new podcast coming soon. Watch for the wink.

Cheese enthusiasts will enjoy the pull from Joe Hendry and Killer Kelly with deep dish pizza.

We’ll close with Asuka and her new friend Kirby.

Boom!