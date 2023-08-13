Tweets of the Week: Big Sheamus on a little bicycle, Great Khali eats a dinosaur, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.
Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.
Big Sheamus, little bicycle.
WWE Universe! Next week on #SmackDown WE are gonna send @EdgeRatedR into… another 25 years with a classic 5 ⭐️ BANGER!!! pic.twitter.com/KK2dlftseJ— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) August 12, 2023
Little Zelina Vega, big tennis racket.
Great Khali had snack time swallowing a dinosaur.
Baron Corbin mimicked the laugh of Omos.
BOOGS! Through all the hard work in the gym, he is still a man of leisure.
The new shirt for Swerve Strickland is something else.
What Up Turds? Get this NEW @swerveconfident shirt that just dropped at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp! #shopaew #aew #aewdynamite #aewrampage #aewcollision pic.twitter.com/wcL7JYfhJz— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) August 11, 2023
Let’s class up this joint with Jade Cargill visiting cemeteries in Italy.
Back to the goofiness. Lacey Evans experienced a baby shower... of vomit.
There has been a Randy Orton sighting on social media. Peep the photo montage.
A day in the life of Ryback.
4 people stopped me in the gym today. One in the men’s restroom with an awkward fist bump, 2 in the gym with one pic and one downstairs by the Juice bar where he told me I am his all time favorite meme eating chips. The chip guy had an excitement in his eyes that scared me and…— RYBACK (@Ryback) August 9, 2023
Steph De Lander announced a new podcast coming soon. Watch for the wink.
Cheese enthusiasts will enjoy the pull from Joe Hendry and Killer Kelly with deep dish pizza.
A brand new episode of @joehendry's Food Fight with special guest @Kelly_WP's is available NOW on IMPACT Plus and YouTube Ultimate Insiders!— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 9, 2023
We’ll close with Asuka and her new friend Kirby.
Boom!
