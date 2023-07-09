Tweets of the Week: Matt Cardona’s rowdy Fourth of July party, The Rock’s slippery fingers, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Matt Cardona taught Australian Steph De Lander about 4th of July parties. Things got rowdy when the beer drinking commenced.

The Rock had slippery fingers when trying to show off his catch from fishing.

Tay Conti threw a fit over not getting mashed potatoes at 3 am to satisfy a pregnancy hunger craving.

Finn Balor took a series of photos with wife Veronica Rodriguez. Click through to see the full set. I’m not going to spoil the final image.

BOOGS!

Renee Paquette is bringing the meats this week.

I’m guessing Renee didn’t have any skewers, because Jon Moxley probably took them all to Japan for his doomsday match in NJPW. Astrid recreated the scene with Lego art.

Big E visited Third Man Records in Detroit. This short video is interesting in general, but the real appeal is watching Big E make funny faces.

If you missed this Magic Meat promo from AEW social media, check it out now. Renee did her best not to crack up laughing at Daddy Magic and Butcher.

"Magic meat? MAGIC MEAT!"@theDaddyMagic & Butcher @andycomplains team up for the first time ever to face #AEW World Champion @The_MJF & @AdamColePro in the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament TONIGHT on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS! pic.twitter.com/i2JjsjRxS1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 5, 2023

We’ll close with a classic. Impact posted the infamous Steiner Math promo, and that passes the stringent criteria for qualification in Tweets of the Week. Honestly, there’s never a reason not to include it.

Petey Williams and Scott Steiner had words for Kurt Angle and Samoa Joe on iMPACT! - May 1, 2008



Watch on IMPACT Plus: https://t.co/Adg30LrESA pic.twitter.com/hVjyXuaNGH — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 4, 2023

Holler if you hear Big Poppa Pump.