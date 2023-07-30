 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tweets of the Week: Boogs multiplying on the beach, Chris Jericho Italian getaway, more!

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
/ new

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

BOOGS! Summer is here, and Boogs is ready for beach season.

Chris Jericho is doing Boogs one better by soaking in the sun rays on the Amalfi Coast of Italy.

Emma had fun bicycling on the high-wire.

Saraya is playing tricks on the eyes.

It looks like Thunder Rosa was attacked by a chupacabra.

Beth Phoenix and Edge have an adorable canine. I’ve never seen a dog make this face.

Imagine entering the airline to find Blue Demon Jr. as your pilot flying through the friendly skies.

Alexander Hammerstone has wise advice to help with life. Stick with the video to the end.

Orange Cassidy is a favorite among dolphins.

We’ll close with Daddy Magic and Renee Paquette hyping Rampage. The final ten seconds is the moneymaker.

What nickname would you give to the duo of Daddy Magic and Renee?

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats