Tweets of the Week: Boogs multiplying on the beach, Chris Jericho Italian getaway, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

BOOGS! Summer is here, and Boogs is ready for beach season.

Chris Jericho is doing Boogs one better by soaking in the sun rays on the Amalfi Coast of Italy.

Emma had fun bicycling on the high-wire.

Saraya is playing tricks on the eyes.

It looks like Thunder Rosa was attacked by a chupacabra.

Beth Phoenix and Edge have an adorable canine. I’ve never seen a dog make this face.

Imagine entering the airline to find Blue Demon Jr. as your pilot flying through the friendly skies.

Gracias por cada uno de todos los mensajes, que han mandado por mi cumpleaños, siempre agradecido #bluedemon #bluedemonjr #felizcumpleaños pic.twitter.com/N8GJQSSFNa — Blue Demon ®™ (@BlueDemonjr) July 19, 2023

Alexander Hammerstone has wise advice to help with life. Stick with the video to the end.

Orange Cassidy is a favorite among dolphins.

We’ll close with Daddy Magic and Renee Paquette hyping Rampage. The final ten seconds is the moneymaker.

The People's Pre-Show with @TheDaddyMagic and @ReneePaquette is BACK, and they're breaking down TONIGHT'S action-packed Friday Night #AEWRampage, starting at 10pm ET/9pm CT on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/EG9Ft6z8BI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 28, 2023

What nickname would you give to the duo of Daddy Magic and Renee?