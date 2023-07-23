 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tweets of the Week: Renee Paquette eating White Castle, Karrion Kross impression, more!

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
/ new

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

We’ll start with Renee Paquette trying White Castle for the first time. The opening line is a winner.

Chris Van Vliet posed the question of whether Karrion Kross or Will Sasso does a better impression of Jesse Ventura.

Ventura chimed in to pick the winner:

Steve Austin is up to paper towel hijinks with his pooch.

BOOGS! Even walking the dogs is an adventure in pumpitude.

Let’s check in with Ryback.

You can watch Ryback feed himself more in the full video here.

Matt Cardona has powerful air biscuits.

The Busted Open studio doesn’t skip leg day with Thunder Rosa and Mark Henry.

Public service announcement for lucha libre heavy metal enthusiasts. Mecha Wolf is the lead singer of the band Monster Wolf, and, well, they look the part.

Last on the list is for anyone that skips over ROH on their weekly wrestling radar. Watch this clip of a funny sequence between Daniel Garcia and Katsuyori Shibata.

Sports entertainer 4 life!

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats