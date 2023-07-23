Tweets of the Week: Renee Paquette eating White Castle, Karrion Kross impression, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

We’ll start with Renee Paquette trying White Castle for the first time. The opening line is a winner.

Chris Van Vliet posed the question of whether Karrion Kross or Will Sasso does a better impression of Jesse Ventura.

But seriously, who does the better @GovJVentura impression? Is it Will Sasso or @realKILLERkross? pic.twitter.com/zeKXAaWRtw — Chris Van Vliet (@ChrisVanVliet) July 17, 2023

Ventura chimed in to pick the winner:

Nobody does Jesse Ventura better than Jesse Ventura! But if I had to choose... sorry Mr. Sasso... @realKILLERkross has clearly done the reps needed to win this contest. — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) July 17, 2023

Steve Austin is up to paper towel hijinks with his pooch.

BOOGS! Even walking the dogs is an adventure in pumpitude.

Let’s check in with Ryback.

You can watch Ryback feed himself more in the full video here.

Matt Cardona has powerful air biscuits.

I was farting in my car before the gym. Just worked out. Got back in my car. Still smells like farts. — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) July 17, 2023

The Busted Open studio doesn’t skip leg day with Thunder Rosa and Mark Henry.

Public service announcement for lucha libre heavy metal enthusiasts. Mecha Wolf is the lead singer of the band Monster Wolf, and, well, they look the part.

Last on the list is for anyone that skips over ROH on their weekly wrestling radar. Watch this clip of a funny sequence between Daniel Garcia and Katsuyori Shibata.

Sports entertainer 4 life!