Tweets of the Week: Matt Cardona training gone wrong like Triple H, Rhea Ripley flirting, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Matt Cardona and Steph De Lander continued their antics. The latest installment showcased Cardona’s training methods. Unfortunately, Chelsea Green walked in when they were working hammerlock escapes.

Enough high spots for @stephdelander!



I had to teach her how to GRAB A HOLD!



: @SHOOT_HARRY pic.twitter.com/q5KQucaEfX — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) June 27, 2023

If that scene looked familiar, Triple H was in the same predicament when training Trish Stratus.

Rhea Ripley likes what she sees from Samantha Irvin. So much so, that Rhea went heavy with her flirt game.

Double dip from Stokely Hathaway. He slipped money to Hiroshi Tanahashi to break MJF’s leg, but that plan didn’t pay off. Big Stoke had a tough time trying to get his money back.

Stokely’s gig on the ROH board of directors has provided a way to boost his confidence.

Before Twitter becomes completely unusable, I can finally admit I’ve been wearing Samoa Joe’s old ROH TV Title around Harlem for weeks now. It gives me the confidence boost I need.



Goodnight! — Big Stoke (@StokelyHathaway) July 1, 2023

Santos Escobar relived his King Cuerno days to go big game hunting.

BOOGS! A mountain of muscle among mere mortals.

Watching this workout clip from Xia Li with virtual reality goggles may be hazardous to your health.

Harley Cameron received the Beau Hightower chiropractic treatment. The highlights are a hoot. Watch the full session here.

We’ll close with a clip provided by Luchablog. AAA lucha libre can be enjoyed by the entire family, even the dog. For some odd reason, a furry canine was in attendance at a live show.

the highlight of yesterday's AAA TV show pic.twitter.com/uAiiOqesmf — luchablog (@luchablog) June 25, 2023

Good thing that perro didn’t go rudo.