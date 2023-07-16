 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tweets of the Week: Matt Cardona gets Cody Rhodes tattoo, Claudio Castagnoli swinging in Italy, more!

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Matt Cardona had a rager when partying with Steph De Lander for the 4th of July. The hangover was something else. Cardona discovered he now has the Cody Rhodes Nightmare Family tattoo.

Sticking with Steph, SDL has a cheeky way of advertising her new Major Buddies doll.

Claudio Castagnoli was taken for a ride in a race car, so he returned the favor to take the driver for a ride in the giant swing.

The Rock poked fun at Kevin Hart with the edit of this fishy clip.

Tay Melo may have a demon in her belly.

Doc Gallows got brain.

Hikaru Shida has a curious observation, which is made even better when translated from Japanese, “I just realized that I’m vainly mumbling when I drink smoothies. Do you all do this?”

BOOGS!

Rush packed on some watermelon pounds.

Alexander Hammerstone provided the pros and cons of being jacked and juicy.

Dango is in the midst of a feud with Santino Marella in Impact. Nothing is off the table when talking trash.

Closing with the chemistry between Daddy Magic and Renee Paquette hyping Rampage. Their goofy energy is off the charts.

Magic Meat and massages are on the menu.

