Tweets of the Week: Matt Cardona gets Cody Rhodes tattoo, Claudio Castagnoli swinging in Italy, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Matt Cardona had a rager when partying with Steph De Lander for the 4th of July. The hangover was something else. Cardona discovered he now has the Cody Rhodes Nightmare Family tattoo.

Sticking with Steph, SDL has a cheeky way of advertising her new Major Buddies doll.

Claudio Castagnoli was taken for a ride in a race car, so he returned the favor to take the driver for a ride in the giant swing.

The Rock poked fun at Kevin Hart with the edit of this fishy clip.

Tay Melo may have a demon in her belly.

Doc Gallows got brain.

Hikaru Shida has a curious observation, which is made even better when translated from Japanese, “I just realized that I’m vainly mumbling when I drink smoothies. Do you all do this?”

I just realized I always chewing smoothies for nothing. And I don’t know why who else?

今気づいたんだけど、スムージー飲むとき無駄にもぐもぐしてる。これみんなする？ — HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) July 14, 2023

BOOGS!

Rush packed on some watermelon pounds.

Alexander Hammerstone provided the pros and cons of being jacked and juicy.

Pros to being big:

Very strong.

Muscles are cool.



Cons:

I look like this when I try to run pic.twitter.com/3HEVdulchb — Hammerstone (@alexhammerstone) July 16, 2023

Dango is in the midst of a feud with Santino Marella in Impact. Nothing is off the table when talking trash.

I’m gonna retire Santino then take his daughter out to Applebees — Dango (@DirtyDangoCurty) July 14, 2023

Closing with the chemistry between Daddy Magic and Renee Paquette hyping Rampage. Their goofy energy is off the charts.

It's time for the People's Pre-Show with @TheDaddyMagic and @ReneePaquette, with all you need to know about Friday Night #AEWRampage TONIGHT, starting at 10pm ET/9pm CT on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/W1FNkewoA8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 14, 2023

Magic Meat and massages are on the menu.