Tweets of the Week: Matt Cardona channels the Undertaker, Sheamus thigh master, more!

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Last week, Matt Cardona brought back Zack Ryder only to blow him up in a limousine. This week, Cardona held a funeral for Ryder, and it was attended by the Rydertaker. Steph de Lander ran for her life.

Sheamus felt the squeeze on a thigh master challenge with Melissa Joan Hart.

Beth Phoenix brought the wholesome dog photos.

BOOGS!

Effy is using social media to its maximum potential with this message.

And with that, bring on the meats. Baron Corbin cooked spicy burgers.

Braun Strowman grilled the beef.

Renee Paquette served Canadian Bloody Mary drinks. Come for the recipe. Stay for sniff of clam juice and tricep flexing.

We’ll close with Jade Cargill at the dentist. She doesn’t mess around.

This is good practice for Jade to wrestle Dr. Britt Baker DMD.

